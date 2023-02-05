Director, Fleischmann Planetarium and Science Center, Named Nevada Society of Scottish Clans 2023 ‘SCOT OF THE YEAR’
Paul McFarlane received the Silver Thistle Award being named the 2023 “Scot of the Year” by the Nevada Society of Scottish Clans (NSSC).
The University of Nevada, Reno employee Paul McFarlane received the Silver Thistle Award Saturday (January 23) after being named the 2023 "Scot of the Year" by the Nevada Society of Scottish Clans (NSSC) at its 41st annual Robert Burns Celebration at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno with nearly 500 in attendance. The event was also celebrated with an official proclamation by Vice Mayor Devon Reese on behalf of the City of Reno.
The Silver Thistle Award is the highest honor granted by the Nevada Society of Scottish Clans, recognizing significant contributions to science, business, medicine, education, fine arts, and/or philanthropy of a person of Scottish heritage who is a permanent resident of northern Nevada or northeast California.
Nevada Society of Scottish Clans Past Chief Jackie Frady presented to McFarlane, a renowned educator, and innovator of STEM* education in northern Nevada. He has devoted much of his career to science, astronomy, and space exploration and ensuring the availability of comprehensive STEM education opportunities. In addition, he has organized and led many student and adult Cultural Tours to the United Kingdom, teaching and perpetuating its rich history, particularly that of his ancestral country, Scotland.
Following an extensive recruitment effort, Paul McFarlane was honored to have been selected as the current and eighth Director of the Fleischmann Planetarium and Science Center on the University of Nevada, Reno campus. The Planetarium has inspired more than one million students, teachers, and members of the public at large with the wonders of the universe.
Paul McFarlane is a permanent resident of northern Nevada and a descendant of Clan McFarlane, who resided in Arrochar near Loch Long and Loch Lomond in the West Highlands of Scotland. Paul’s ancestor, Alexander Macfarlane, donated his astronomical instruments to the University of Glasgow. This equipment became the basis for the first Royal Observatory in Scotland, one of the first modern research observatories in the world.
McFarlane’s philosophy about science education is: “We know how important it is to communicate science to the community at large. Whether you’re a scientist or not, you still need to know about physics, about space and the world around you. These things impact every aspect of our lives. The Planetarium is a wonderful gateway to the College of Science and the entire University – many of the students taking classes right now came to the Planetarium as a kid. If we can inspire future scientists by bringing them here and exposing them to a world of discovery, that’s a wonderful thing.”
The Nevada Society of Scottish Clans is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 1982 dedicated to perpetuating ancient customs, literature, music, games, and dress of Scotland and its people. The Nevada Society of Scottish Clans promotes Scottish heritage through the annual dinner honoring the memory of Scotland’s national poet, Robert Burns. It sponsors Tartan Day, a summer picnic, Tartan Miniature Golf, a scholarship program, and other activities. More information about the Nevada Society of Scottish Clans is available on its website at www.nvssc.org
