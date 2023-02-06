BriteHome launches The Essentials Package – The simple choice for Builders, Electricians, and Architects
BriteHome launches The Essentials Package – The simple choice for Builders, Electricians, and Architects.SUNNYVALE, CA, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuro Technologies, Inc, a leading provider of home automation technology, introduces BriteHome Essentials Package - The simple choice for Builders, Electricians, and Architects.
A smart lighting solution designed to transform lighting automation beyond App and Voice with Real-Time Monitoring for FREE.
Homes now include wireless thermostats, video doorbells, connected garage openers and tankless water heaters. While some adoption was mandated due to Title 24 code requirements, like smart thermostats and tankless water heaters, others like video doorbells and connected garage door openers gained popularity with consumers in the retrofit space. Most of these products have trickled into home construction and are expected by the homebuyer to be standard offerings. During a walkthrough, most homebuyers will barely notice these devices and just know they are present, there is no perceived value attached and no excitement is generated.
Light switches are devices that we interact with multiple times per day and in multiple areas of the house, yet we continue to use simple and dumb switches or dimmers. Rudimentary vacancy light switches are only found in rooms/areas that are mandated by code, such as bathrooms and closets.
There is a fantastic opportunity to provide connected vacancy switches in lieu of the rudimentary vacancy switches. The incremental cost is minuscule compared to the cost of the house. Homebuyers will appreciate the builder’s vision to make their life better by giving them modern app based functionality for vacancy switches.
BriteLight switches have been successfully deployed and proven in various different types of model homes and the walkthrough experience has been tailored to meet the builder sales team lighting requirements. As the model home is entered with occupancy being detected, the lights come on in specific areas or the entire home is lit. Once vacant, the lights automatically turn off after a set interval to satisfy code requirements.
With an entire model home or essential package, homebuyers will see smart switch capabilities as they do their walkthrough and will have an elevated experience that reinforces the excitement of their potential new home.
With a smart lighting offering, the upsell of optional lighting packages is more compelling to the homebuyer. There is no additional installation cost during home construction. BriteLight switches install exactly as existing switches. Overall, an excellent opportunity to offer BriteLight as standard or as an upgrade option.
A popular option to get a taste of BriteLight switches without committing to whole house deployments is BriteHome’s Essential Package of 3-10 BriteLight switches:
– In place of rudimentary vacancy switches.
– As a DIY security bundle, installed in key areas of the home (entry ways are common). The homeowner can enable DIY security and be notified of intrusions as part of the bundle offering.
“With the current market slowdown, homebuyers are evaluating various offerings to make their decision,” said Phil Lee, VP Sales at Nuro Technologies. “BriteLight switches provide builders with a unique opportunity to differentiate their homes and offer a capability and ease of use that homeowners are looking for.”
For a limited time we are running promotional packages for model homes to get you started. Contact sales, if interested.
About Nuro Technologies.
Our company is dedicated to revolutionizing the home experience with autonomous products that utilize cutting-edge sensing technology and artificial intelligence. Our comprehensive range of services and products seamlessly integrates into modern homes, delivering unparalleled convenience and ease of use for homeowners.
