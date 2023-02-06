1 Digital Marketing Agency Offering Free Consultations in 2023

OKC Digital Marketing Agency Logo

#1 Digital Marketing Agency Has Mission to Provide Best Customer Service

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- #1 Digital Marketing Agency in 2023 Offering Free Consultations

okcdigitalmarketing.co

#1 new digital marketing agency has mission to provide the very best customer service in the digital marketing industry.

The digital marketing industry is chalked with ferocious competition and many agencies do not make the time to properly consult with clients and provide the absolute best customer service. This leads to unhappy clients and affects the bottom line.

In today’s economic climate, most businesses do not have the margin to allow their digital marketing agencies to fail them. Many are seeking alternatives and are finding it very difficult to find a solution. The primary reason for this is because most of the best digital marketing agencies charge hefty fees to meet with professional digital marketing consultants.

The best digital marketing agencies charge $300 - $500 per hour for consultations.

OKC Digital Marketing Agency is changing the game by offering a complimentary consultation for small businesses. They recognized two distinct problems within the digital marketing industry and launched the brand on 1/19/2023 as the solution.

High prices and poor customer service are the two problems that OKC Digital Marketing Agency has vowed to fix. The team has over 15 years of experience and will begin helping small businesses increase their ROI on their digital marketing dollars by offering free preliminary consultations for the following areas:

1.) Digital Marketing Consultation

2.) Brand Identity Development

3.) Logo Design

4.) Business Card Design

5.) Letterhead & Envelope Design

6.) Social Media Graphic Design

7.) Social Media Marketing (SMM)

8.) Professional Press Releases

9.) Mass Email Marketing

10.) Website Design & Development

11.) Mobile App Design & Development

12.) Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

13.) Search Engine Marketing (SEM)

14.) Pay Per Click Advertising (PPC)

15.) Hosting & Email Administration

16.) Monthly Website Maintenance

17.) Landing Pages

18.) Craigslist Advertising

19.) Content Creation

20.) Directory Profile Submission & Optimization

Their turnkey digital marketing solutions are designed to generate a maximum ROI on your digital marketing budgets. They also offer a satisfaction guarantee which is unheard of in the industry. You can retain them on a month to month basis or send requests for proposals for specific projects.

You can even pay with crypto and their blockchain website will be launching this year.

OKC Digital Marketing Agency

Oklahoma City, OK

1-405-455-8238

Click link below to learn more about OKC Digital Marketing Agency.

https://www.reddit.com/user/OKCDigitalMarketing/comments/10si9pa/oklahoma_launches_the_1_digital_marketing_agency/

You can also visit their site or social media:

Website:

https://www.okcdigitalmarketing.co/

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/OKCMarketing88

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/okc-digital-marketing-agency

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/okcdigitalmarketing/

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089441114668

Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/@okcmarketing88

Reddit:

https://www.reddit.com/user/OKCDigitalMarketing/

#1 New Digital Marketing Agency in 2023 | Introduction | Website Review by Owner | First Youtube Upload for New Brand