Disciple invites fans to “Promise to Live” with impactful new single

“The idea for ‘Promise to Live’ was birthed out of an old message I used to give,” Disciple frontman and founder Kevin Young shares. “It’s the idea that we all are in this world together, and are all in recovery together, from the trauma of this world and this life. We’re not fighting alone. We’re fighting together. We make this promise to God and to each other: to not give up. To not lose hope. To not give up fighting. To live for the most precious gift we have, which is life.”
In conjunction with that concept, Disciple has launched a social media campaign inviting fans to share about why they promise to live, using the hashtag #IPromiseToLive. The band has been resharing some of the responses.
"Ever since I've been saved, I've always remembered two things, my promise to live and that Christ is with me always. His promise." — Ethan
"I Promise to live to beat the anxiety, depression, sadness and anger that I’ve endured this past year to the point where I felt like I couldn’t breathe… that God has a purpose for that pain." — Megan
“I promise to live after battling Triple Negative Breast Cancer and enduring 6 months of chemotherapy, 33 rounds of radiation and 5 surgeries.” — Sally
“I promise to live because my anxiety, self doubt, depression and wrong impressions I leave are not me.” — Katie
“I promise to live by fighting for my life keeping God and my sobriety as a number 1 priority.” — Cassidy
“I ‘Promise to Live,’ because I know God isn't finished with my life yet.” — Thomas
The social media outpouring continues to solidify Disciple’s role as a crucial voice of encouragement in struggles with mental health and suicidal thoughts. As an expressive and emotional midtempo rock track with soaring gang vocals, “Promise to Live” follows in the footsteps of precious career-defining songs like “After the World,” “Invisible” and “Erase.”
“Promise to Live” follows “The Executioner,” which released last month to instant fan and media acclaim. Disciple is playing “Promise to Live” as part of their set on Winter Jam, where they are playing all 40 dates coast to coast this winter. You can view their full tour schedule at disciplerocks.com/tour.
For more from Disciple as they prepare to release Skeleton Psalms, follow them on Facebook and Instagram as well as on all major streaming services.
Contact
Mary Nikkel
Mary Nikkel Media
maryrosenikkel@gmail.com