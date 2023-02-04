Submit Release
News Search

There were 302 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,634 in the last 365 days.

AG’s Office Investigating Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Fort Lee

FORT LEE —The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred the morning of Saturday, February 4, in Fort Lee, N.J. One male civilian sustained fatal injuries.  His identity is not being released at this time.

According to the preliminary investigation, uniformed officers of the Fort Lee Police Department responded to a residence on John Street in the city of Fort Lee at approximately 8:13 a.m. in response to a 9-1-1 call. One individual was shot by police and pronounced deceased at 10:39 a.m.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

###

You just read:

AG’s Office Investigating Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Fort Lee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.