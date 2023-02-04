Submit Release
Statement by Ministers St-Onge and Vandal on the closing of the 2023 Arctic Winter Games in Wood Buffalo, Alberta

Ministers Pascale St-Onge and Dan Vandal congratulate the athletes and all those who made the 2023 Arctic Winter Games a success.

WOOD BUFFALO, AB, Feb. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Over the past week, athletes, coaches, mission staff, officials and artists from eight circumpolar regions came together in Wood Buffalo, Alberta to showcase their skills and talents at the 2023 Arctic Winter Games.

The exceptional athletic competition featured modern sports alongside traditional Arctic sports and Dene games, while the cultural component featured outstanding performing arts and galas from artists across the circumpolar regions. Everyone taking part proved once again that the Arctic Winter Games are one of the largest and most important multisport and cultural events in the circumpolar north.

Thanks to the many volunteers, families, communities and people of the Wood Buffalo region for hosting these wonderful games. The Arctic Winter Games highlighted the rich history, cultures and traditions across the north.

Congratulations to all athletes, artists and performers who brought their energy and created unity through sport and culture for northerners around the world. They have created lasting memories and inspired us all.

