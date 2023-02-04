Governor Newsom Statement on the Passing of Allan Zaremberg 

Published: Feb 04, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Allan Zaremberg, former President and Chief Executive Officer of the California Chamber of Commerce:

“Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Allan Zaremberg, a passionate voice for California’s business community for decades and trusted advisor to several California Governors.

“At the helm of the California Chamber of Commerce for 23 years, Allan helped shape California’s work to strengthen, innovate and grow our economy and ensure the state remains the best place to start and grow a business.

“A fair and decent man to his core, Allan always strived to build relationships and trust across the board, an increasingly rare feat. Our thoughts are with the Zaremberg family and everyone grieving this loss, Allan will be greatly missed.”

# # #