DataSelf Announces SWK Technologies as Top Reseller in 2022 With a 70% sales increase from 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DataSelf Corp., the mid-market leader in business analytics and data warehousing software, today announced that their reseller SWK Technologies, Inc. has achieved the top spot in sales revenue for 2022.

Joni Girardi, DataSelf founder & CEO, attributes SWK's success to their adoption of DataSelf Analytics as their internal business intelligence solution in 2019, and the understanding that BI-based reporting is essential for organizations needing to make timely informed decisions from their ERPs such as Acumatica and Sage, and other data silos.

According to Carla Brown, SWK Vice President of Partners and Alliances, it's the combination of DataSelf's technology and support that has enabled SWK's continued success. "We're honored to receive this award! DataSelf is a fantastic partner. Their affordable platform provides so many benefits to SMBs that need visibility into their data to help them make informed decisions about their business. It's easy to implement, easy to use, and easy to see the results," said Carla Brown.

"ERP's built-in reporting focuses on process-oriented tasks," said Girardi. "BI-based reporting is all about key performance indicators that enable organizations to make better business decisions."

SWK's success in 2022 was helped by DataSelf's deployment of their next-generation BI solution. The new technology combines DataSelf's ETL+™ data optimization module with SQL data warehousing and Tableau, Power BI, and Excel to give clients a powerful and user-friendly solution. DataSelf's library of over 8,000 reports, dashboards and KPIs ensure that clients get up-to-speed quickly and realize immediate ROI.

About DataSelf Corp.

DataSelf Analytics provides a business intelligence-based reporting solution that enables more-informed decision-making. Managers get a 360-degree view of their business, including retail, manufacturing, distribution, field service, construction, and non-profit.

Deployed in minutes, DataSelf's solution includes a "no code / low code / full code" data optimization tool (ETL+) that consolidates your data silos into a data warehouse. DataSelf also leverages the ease-of-use of Tableau, Power BI, and Excel, and includes 8,000+ KPIs to anticipate reporting needs for instant ROI.

DataSelf comes preconfigured for use with popular ERPs and CRMs such as Acumatica, HubSpot, Infor, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, Quickbooks, Sage, SAP, and Salesforce.com. Visit https://www.dataself.com.

