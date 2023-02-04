Submit Release
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Apple iPhone 7 Owners who Suffered Performance Degradation Following a Device Update

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of Apple iPhone 7 owners that updated their devices from iOS 14 to iOS 15 and suffered a performance degradation in their devices following the update.  Such device owners are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Apple violated consumer protection laws or engaged in unlawful business practices in connection with the iOS 15 operating system update. 

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT: 
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP 
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


