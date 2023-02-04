The Sleep Lady Launches Certification Training to be a Pediatric Behavioral Sleep Coach

The over 90+hour training program returns for its 13th year on February 1st, led by world-renowned behavioral baby sleep expert, Kim West, MSW.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The next Gentle Sleep Coach® online certification training program hosted by world-leading children's sleep coach, 'The Sleep Lady®' returns. Aligned with her gentle sleep philosophy, the program welcomes aspiring sleep coaches to participate in evidence-based teachings, and receive ongoing mentorship and additional support in key business areas such as marketing and public relations.

A Gentle Sleep Coach uses proven strategies to improve a baby or child's sleep while fostering a healthy parent and child attachment and bond. Depending on existing patterns and needs, the coach will customize the best sleep coaching plan for the child and parent, taking a gentle, respectful, and inclusive approach.

The 90+hour Gentle Sleep Coach Certification includes classes on world-recognized methods such as 'The Sleep Lady Shuffle ℠ which is outlined in her book The Sleep Lady's Good Night, Sleep Tight. And now her Baby-Led Sleep Shaping and Coaching ℠ approach for babies 0-5 months old', taken from her upcoming book The Sleep Lady's Gentle Newborn Sleep Guide. Students also work with three pro bono clients to gain real-life experience and must take two exams to help them prepare to launch their own businesses. Yearly continued education is required to maintain active certification.

The program also includes a faculty panel, composed of experts like Shoshana Bennett, Ph.D. (Dr. Shosh), Lewis J. Kass, MD: Yale-trained, board-certified Pediatric Pulmonologist and sleep medicine expert, Anthony Loizides, MD: pediatric gastroenterologist, Yale and Harvard trained, and Lindsey Biel, OTR/L: Pediatric Occupational Therapist.

"After training sleep coaches for more than a decade, so many other programs have come on the market. As a family therapist and the originator of the only gentle proven sleep coaching method, I believe that it is critical for families to work with coaches who are trained in a program with a faculty panel, ongoing mentorship, and long-lasting credibility." Kim West

About Kim West

Kim West, MSW, is a mother of two daughters, a Clinical Social Worker and a child and family therapist for 30 years. Known as The Sleep Lady® by her clients, over the past twenty-eight years she has personally helped over 20,000 tired parents all over the world get a good night's sleep without letting their children cry it out alone.

Kim has appeared on Dr. Phil, Today Show, NBC Nightly News, Good Morning America, TLC's Bringing Home Baby, and CNN, and has been the subject of pieces in several publications including The Wall Street Journal, Associated Press, Baby Talk, Parenting, USA Today, The Telegraph, The Irish Independent and the Washington Post.

