Auto2x ranks the top opportunities in Circular Autos for the automotive industry

Circular Autos_Auto2x New report "Opportunities in Circular Autos", Auto2x

Circular Autos are a new vehicle class for Sustainable Mobility; fully-electric, built from the ground-up with renewable resources and embedded recyclability.

Circular Auto is the embodiment of next generation clean, sustainable and purpose-made vehicles for the optimization of the movement of people and goods” — Auto2x

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto2x publishes new report: "Gearing up to Circular Autos: Emerging opportunities, regulation and technology for the shift to Sustainable Mobility".

Circular Autos represent a new vehicle class; fully-electric, connected vehicles, built from the ground-up with renewable resources and embedded recyclability. They could be the silver bullet to the disruption the automotive industry faces; digitalization and sustainability amid the worsening economic outlook.

This report unveils the top opportunities in the transition to sustainable mobility and provides an outlook for the technological building blocks and the impact of regulation. Read our report to learn:

1. How can Circular Mobility lead the automotive transformation to sustainability;

2. What is the impact of emission regulations and policies for Sustainable Vehicles;

3. What is the pace of innovation for key technological enablers of Circular Autos;

4. Why consumer sentiment is changing towards Sustainability;

5. Which strategies could accelerate the transition to Sustainable Mobility

6. How is the player Ecosystem evolving: Leaders vs. Followers

7. Which markets present the strongest potential to build leading Circularity Hubs

CIRCULARITY IS MOBILITY’S PATHWAY TO SUSTAINABILITY, GROWTH AND NEW CUSTOMER VALUE

Auto2x assesses that this new generation of vehicles could accelerate the roadmaps to carbon neutrality and sustainability, amid the ripple effects of the worsening economic outlook. This is attributed to a series of Circular processes embedded in their production, lifetime use and end-of-life.

Circular Autos can tackle the need for their energy decarbonization, materials’ circularity and optimization of the vehicle utilization and lifetime by combining a number of processes.

- Optimized designed tailored to the mobility application, e.g. BYD’s D1 purpose-made vehicle for ride-hailing, or KAUST’s AI framework for the optimization of fuel design;

- Production with renewable and carbon-neutral resources, e.g. green steel and aluminum;

- Fitment of zero-emission powertrains, mainly 100% electric or hydrogen fuel cells, such as in the Tesla Model 3 and BMW i4 which top electric efficiency ratings according to reports;

- Optimized EV charging from renewable resources leveraging blockchain and digital identities, such as BMW’s digital passport for EV charging with renewable resources;

- Advanced electric architectures and connectivity to remain always up to date, such as Hyundai’s E-GMP which combines a multi-charging system, large-capacity battery system, and flexible use of space;

- Recyclability for second-life of battery and other components, e.g. Posh Robotics’ battery recycling processes leveraging computer vision.

THE SHIFT TO SUSTAINABILITY STILL FACES LACK OF POLICY HARMONIZATION AND TECHNO-COMMERCIAL CHALLENGES

Circularity and sustainability are becoming core parts of the strategic direction of carmakers and automotive suppliers due to emission regulations and climate policies, competition and changing consumer needs. Many passenger car brands are already fully-electric, such as Tesla. Still, their shift to climate neutrality is underway, with Tesla not making a commitment yet while Polestar has set 2040 as the goal.

The VW Group is targeting net carbon neutrality by 2050 with a combination of strategies that include a fully-electric car mix, off-setting unavoidable emissions and many more. The VW Group expects its BEV mix to account for 20-25% of sales by 2025, amounting to 2-3 million units, of which VW will amount to circa 1 million.

The latest update of Renault Group’s Renaulution plan will include creating a 360° circular economy company from the closed loop in materials to battery recycling, called “The Future Is NEUTRAL”, an industry-first, according to the French carmaker. “Renault Group intends to position itself faster and stronger than competition on the new automotive value chains: EV, software, new mobility and circular economy.” Luca de Meo, CEO

BMW aims at a 1/3 CO2 reduction across its value chain by 2030. The Group wants to become climate-neutral by 2050. Polestar and Volvo have set 2040 as their net-zero commitment target. Hyundai and KIA have set 2045. Ford, VW, Mazda, Honda, Nissan, Toyota and Isuzu have set 2050.

Regulations are the biggest driver of transformation to Circular Autos. CO2 fleet compliance and targets for PHEV/BEV sales are increasing the cost of compliance of Internal Combustion Engines and driving the introduction of PHEVs and BEVs. The lack of regulatory harmonization, the absence of global cooperation to develop common standards, and consumer awareness are roadblocks to overcome.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1) Key findings

The opportunity for economic growth and customer value by embracing Circularity

The countdown to zero emissions, zero waste and better utilization

Trends in investment in technological enablers

Top Strategies to accelerate automotive sustainability and new opportunities

Innovative business models and the companies behind them

2) The real impact of key regulations, policies and homologation for Sustainable Vehicles

China’s role in the adoption of circular mobility

USA policy

European Green Deal and “Fit for 55”

Mandates for emission reduction: ICE phase-out and powertrain electrification

Regulations for sustainability and recycling of electric vehicle batteries

Homologation and Type approval

The role of ESG ratings for automotive players

Automotive markets leading circularity and who is falling behind

3) Technological enablers and the pace of innovation for Circular Autos

Technological solutions to key challenges

Overview of key academic research and scientific publications

Trends in Patent filings across players and markets

4) Industry viewpoint: Expert opinion

5) Strategies to accelerate the transition to Sustainable Mobility

De-fossilization of vehicle production and zero emissions

Development of supporting infrastructure

The role of new architectures and platform consolidation

Sustainable materials

Leveraging exponential technologies

Secure and transparent supply chain and procurement

Optimization of utilization: e-MaaS. Autonomous vehicles and multi-modal transport

Vehicle lifecycle: re-use, recycling, re-purposing

Circularity hubs

6) Benchmarking of the player Ecosystem: Leaders vs. Followers

Carmaker ranking on Sustainability

The transformation of automotive Suppliers and new entrants

Emerging Start-ups

Recommendations for the transformation of the Automotive Industry

WHO IS THIS STUDY FOR?

- R&D

- Innovation

- Regulators, Homologation

- Academics and researchers

- Strategy

- Market Intelligence

- Procurement

- Investment professionals

To learn more contact info@auto2xtech.com