Bahija Lamar drops “what?” and responds to Drake’s diss “she a ten tryna rap, it’s good on mute”
Bahija lamar seemingly responds to drake’s sneaky diss “she a ten tryna rap, it’s good on mute”, “you don’t wanna play get chopped of the middle” "WHAT?"
Gangsters are born, not made.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bahija Lamar drops a new single called “what?” The 15th January, it arrives accompanied with a video-clip filmed in Rome, Italy.
— Bahija Lamar
The moroccan artist has being known internationally for her versatility, unique flow and exotic look.
After a long miss understanding about the famous line “she a ten tryna rap, it’s good on mute”, Drake has finally confirmed that he was talking about the moroccan artist Bahija Lamar after shading her also in his new song “ Jumbotron shit poppin”, “Thick moroccan B, that’s my fav imma go on and beat it / she ain’t wanna eat it on her first day, it’s haram”
Many fans believed that the Toronto rapper was referring to Ice spice, but that wasn’t the case.
“He didn’t diss me, we spoke about it, he said that was not about me” ice spice via hot 97’s ebro in the morning.
Since then Bahija’s fans showed a big anger toward Drake by trolling his look, music and comparing the Toronto rapper to the famous cartoon personality “Shrek”.
Bahija Lamar revealed on her instagram that it wasn’t the first time the music industry shades her, specially “Cash money records”, after turning down their music deal offered to her back in 2019 and roasts drake for sneak dissing women in general.
“Stop dissing female rappers, stop nominating moroccan women, they will never accept a men like you”
Bahija is now the first moroccan artist to break into the international music industry under her own record label "The queen records" and currently working on new projects that will be released this year, “I have being stuck in the studio lately but I don’t regret it, I have produced more than 20 songs in less than a week, I’m proud of myself and can’t wait to share them with the world”, Bahija affirmed.
follow Bahija Lamar on :
Instagram: www.instagram.com/bahijalamar
Facebook: www.facebook.com/bahijalamar
Twitter: www.twitter.com/BahijaLamar
Stream "What?" on all digital platforms:
www.songwhip.com/bahijalamar/what
JASMINE SALVE
MYDAY NEWS
email us here
Watch “what?” By bahija lamar below: