2023 Kia Sportage is Now Available at Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships

CARBONDALE, Ill. (PRWEB) February 04, 2023

Crossover SUVs have become highly popular vehicles owing to their practicality and usability in day-to-day city traffic. Drivers near Carbondale, Illinois, searching for a versatile crossover SUV can find the 2023 Kia Sportage at Cape County Motors, a local automotive dealership in the region. Available at a minimum selling price of $35,325, customers can find two variants of the new Sportage at this dealership: the 2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro and the 2023 Kia Sportage X-Line.

Equipped with a 2.5 liter, 4-cylinder engine, the 2023 Kia Sportage can deliver 187 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. The Active All-Wheel Drive with Center Locking Differential and Multi-terrain Drive Modes makes this SUV cruise through any road conditions with ease. It has 12.3-inch Dual panoramic displays with navigation and Kia Connect for seamless connectivity with your smartphone. Additionally, the available Harmon Kardon® Premium Audio System with eight speakers offers an immersive musical experience. This new SUV from Kia also comes with an advanced suite of driver assistance technology features – the Kia Drive Wise Driver Assist Technology.

