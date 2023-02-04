Submit Release
2023 Kia Sportage is Now Available at Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships

Customers looking for a versatile crossover SUV should check out the 2023 Kia Sportage, now available at Cape County Motors in Carbondale, Illinois.

CARBONDALE, Ill., Feb. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crossover SUVs have become highly popular vehicles owing to their practicality and usability in day-to-day city traffic. Drivers near Carbondale, Illinois, searching for a versatile crossover SUV can find the 2023 Kia Sportage at Cape County Motors, a local automotive dealership in the region. Available at a minimum selling price of $35,325, customers can find two variants of the new Sportage at this dealership: the 2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro and the 2023 Kia Sportage X-Line.

Equipped with a 2.5 liter, 4-cylinder engine, the 2023 Kia Sportage can deliver 187 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. The Active All-Wheel Drive with Center Locking Differential and Multi-terrain Drive Modes makes this SUV cruise through any road conditions with ease. It has 12.3-inch Dual panoramic displays with navigation and Kia Connect for seamless connectivity with your smartphone. Additionally, the available Harmon Kardon® Premium Audio System with eight speakers offers an immersive musical experience. This new SUV from Kia also comes with an advanced suite of driver assistance technology features – the Kia Drive Wise Driver Assist Technology.

Customers are encouraged to visit Cape County Motors located at 1015 E Walnut, Carbondale, Illinois, 62901. Prospective buyers interested in learning more about the 2023 Kia Sportage can contact the team of experts at Cape County Motors by dialing 618-457-3391.

