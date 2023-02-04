Earning Money in the Metaverse: The Advantages of Sansar

Metaverse Sansar - Life simulation at his best.

Sansar is a metaverse platform offering unique, immersive experiences and the ability to earn money from virtual creations. And accessible on multiple devices.

UNITED STATES, February 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual reality technology has been rapidly advancing in recent years, and one company stands out in the crowd - Sansar. As a metaverse platform, Sansar offers a comprehensive infrastructure for both virtual reality (VR) and desktop users, providing a unique and immersive experience like no other.

At Sansar, the team's mission is to make metaverse technology accessible to everyone, and they are doing just that through strategic partnerships, community engagement, and events. The platform provides users with the opportunity to create their own unique avatars, explore hyper-realistic virtual locales, design games or quests, and attend events that break free from the constraints of the physical world.

One of the key benefits of using Sansar is the ability to earn money from your own creations. The marketplace allows you to sell your virtual creations to a global audience, providing a unique opportunity for fashion designers who use Marvelous Designer. With Sansar, you don't have to "rig" your outfits to fit a specific avatar shape, as the technology ensures that your designs will fit any human form.

Another advantage of Sansar is its accessibility. You don't need an expensive VR setup to enjoy the virtual experience. The platform can be accessed on desktop computers, LG Smart TVs, and soon, on mobile devices and browsers. Try out our demo on https://try.sansar.com on any device and see for yourself!

The team is also working on a technology that will allow users to control their avatars with a webcam or mobile device, providing a more affordable and accessible alternative to VR headsets.

Sansar values diversity and inclusion, and the CEO hires based on skills and potential, not gender or ethnicity. This is reflected in the platform's user base, which comprises a diverse and inclusive community.

Additionally, the platform offers numerous opportunities for various individuals and industries. For instance, influencers, DJs, and entertainers can set up events, meet with their fan base, and sell tickets for those events. The platform is also great for education and other virtual meetings, providing a convenient alternative to traditional face-to-face gatherings.

In April 2022, the company was acquired by new leadership, and since then, the team has taken the technology to new heights, securing corporate partnerships and winning the 2022 World Metaverse Show pitch competition in Dubai. Their partnership with LG Electronics and Source Digital offers the "MetaFest" experience on all LG Smart TVs, and they're on the brink of becoming the first metaverse technology capable of interfacing in this capacity.

Sansar is dedicated to providing the best possible metaverse experience, and its platform goes beyond concepts and beta products to offer advanced, fully operational, and monetized technology. They steer clear of data mining and scarcity tactics, and they don't believe in crypto and NFTs.

Sansar is looking to incorporate AI in various ways, such as in pets, a world inspired by "Westworld," and a personal AI helper instead of boring tutorials. This will provide users with an even more immersive experience and further expand the possibilities for earning money on the platform.

Investing in Sansar is an opportunity to be a part of the metaverse revolution. The platform offers advanced, fully operational, and monetized technology, and the company plans to use the capital raised to add engineering and creative staff, expanding its marketing outreach and meeting the objectives of its roadmap.

Join the mission to make the metaverse accessible to everyone and change the way we connect and interact. Invest in the future of virtual reality with Sansar through StartEngine (https://www.startengine.com/offering/sansar). The metaverse is waiting, be prepared to be amazed!

Sansar Creator Profile