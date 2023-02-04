Citation Vault Launches the Most Powerful SEO Local Citation Service to Boost Rankings & Business

Need to get the word out? Citation Vault makes it easy! They offer an unbeatable local citation service for business owners and marketing agencies that desire to rank in local business, with 10,000+ businesses already served. With their help, you can soar up search engine rankings! And don't worry about taking a risk; they have a 14 day trial period so that your success is guaranteed. Get on board today and make sure your business's name shines bright in all the right places.

Citation Vault, the leading business for business listings and SEO local citations, announces today the launch of one powerful local citation management service that helps establish local relevance, service area prominence in 300 highly relevant places online to boost brand awareness, SEO ranking, and get more potential customers to their business in an impressive way. They specialize in helping businesses improve their visibility on search engines, especially in local search results. Citation Vault helps business owners and marketing agencies everywhere in local business worldwide. Miriam Ellis, local SEO SME for Moz stated, “It’s my personal belief that the citations that matter most for your business are the ones that rank highest for your business by geographic market.”

What is a Local Citation?

A local citation refers to the mention of a business's NAP (name, address, phone #) on a website, and they are crucial in improving a local business's visibility on search engines, especially in local search results.

Local Citation Service

This Local Citation Service is for any business providing a user-friendly platform. This service will add online power to any business in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, South Africa, South America, Ireland, Germany, Holland, and Australia if you have one or several businesses. It also helps marketing agencies boost the businesses they are helping to. If a marketer wants to help a client, this service may be what they need. This incredible Local Citation service offers 300 highly relevant local citations providing important business details with location relevance. Local citations with this service contain the business name, address phone number (NAP) of your company, operating hours, display google reviews (massive asset for SEO), the embedding of your google business map, unique content, social profiles, custom URL structures for the most relevant backlinks, and schema - all in one easy-to-access format!

What if Business Information Changes?

The struggle with business listings is that if they are not correct, it will not only confuse search engines and their rankings but their customers too. With this news-breaking citation service, businesses do not have to worry if their hours or address change any more. Customers will not call upset because of changing hours or locations that impact a business’s reputation and overall health of their business. Instead, the business owner has complete control of all 300 citations and can change the business information in one place instead of 300.

Why is this service so Incredible?

This local citation service not only allows you to input your business’s information to 300 places on the web using one single form, but it also gives you the control to change the information like your business hours or address change in one spot instead of visiting 300 places to change this information. That is a stress relief! This ensures 100% NAP consistency, and customer satisfaction, and makes sure each business gets the most out of this service. To Level up and get your powerfully structured backlinks visit, https://citationvault.com.

“Citation Vault has already helped over 10,000 local businesses with this automated, easy-to-use local business citation system,” said Andy Braudway, Managing Partner of Citation Vault.

Jackie Wood, the owner of Happy Homes Real Estate, said “Amazing value, amazing customer service, easy to use. Once you have it you can't live without it. Every website needs Citation Vault!”

About Citation Vault

Citation Vault is a woman-owned, veteran-owned, and family-run business striving to improve other businesses after learning that getting decent local citations and keeping their business information accurate online was problematic.

After 6 years of owning an agency, Citation Vault was born out of necessity to build the solution that was missing in the marketplace. Business owners and local marketers constantly battle to beat their competitors or stay on top by building citations and keeping them 100% accurate to ensure they never lose their spot in rankings on search engines. Citation Vault created one incredible Local SEO citation service making it now a vital part of Local SEO and giving businesses an edge in showing up on Google Maps and ranking on search engines where they weren’t before.

