EQUITY ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2023 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE ("Faraday") on behalf of the Company's investors.

Since July 2022, shares of Faraday's common stock have declined in value from a trading price of over $7.00 per share to a current trading price of approximately $1.00 per share, a cumulative decline of over $6.00 per share, or 85% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Faraday and/or the company's representatives violated the securities laws by issuing false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose material information to Faraday investors, thereby causing investor losses.

Faraday stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 - 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/faraday/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(888) 715 - 1740

(484) 229 - 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

SOURCE: Kaskela Law LLC

View source version on accesswire.com: