Join MONTREAL'S INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW 2023 - from February 9-12, 2023!

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Nautisme Québec and its partners are proud to announce the 2023 edition of Montreal's International Boat Show. It is taking place from February 9 to 12 at the Palais des Congrès de Montréal.

Close to 100 exhibitors, 200 boats, 29 talks and exclusive offers!

This year, at the biggest trade show in Quebec, you will travel around the world with more than 200 ships from here and abroad. You will also be amazed by a wave of new European boat brands and have the chance to discover some unique designs never seen before in Canada. Experts are also waiting for you and will be happy to advise you on your next boat or marine equipment purchase. For fishing, water sports and all other areas of pleasure boating, there will be something for all tastes and interests! Make way for the dream by watching this video !

Brands represented: From Absolute to Yamaha… The choice is right here! See the full list of our exhibitors: salondubateau.com

Find rare pearls in the MARKET PLACE, ACTIVITIES AND TOURISM sections…

Carefully designed sections to help you discover the best in marine products, services and accessories. Whether it's to get more out of your sailing adventures, help you maintain your boat, or preserve your investment for as long as possible. Representatives from marinas, sailing schools and other organizations will provide you with all the information you need to get out on the water and help you discover Quebec's gems!

A BRP stage packed with speakers !

A multitude of talks on the agenda: Montreal's International Boat Show is also a comprehensive panel of informative and inspiring talks that will certainly interest you:

For the scope and times of our conferences: https://salondubateau.com/conferences-2

Show times : FEBRUARY 9 TO 12, 2023

Thursday and Friday : 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday : 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday : 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Palais des congrès de Montréal - 1001, place Jean-Paul-Riopelle, Montréal

ABOUT NAUTISME QUÉBEC

Nautisme Québec is a non-profit organization that brings together, accompanies, consults and represents the entire boating and recreational industry in Quebec.. It supports and defends its members in the various spheres of boating safety, marine tourism and sustainable development, particularly with its innovative marina certification program for environmentally responsible management and practices. Recognized as a sectoral tourism association by the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec, it is also the promoter of a number of events such as the Fête du nautisme, Bateau à flot de Québec, Bateau à flot de Montréal and Montreal's International Boat Show 2023.

More than 26 years of experience in the boating industry.

140 member companies from different sectors of the boating industry.

20,000 boaters subscribe to our newsletter.

Meet us in person at booth #402.

SOURCE Nautisme Québec