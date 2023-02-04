Submit Release
News Search

There were 314 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,692 in the last 365 days.

Maria Oddy Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agent Maria Oddy accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Maria is one of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in South Naples, FL.

SOUTH NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maria Oddy is noted for The Luxury Real Estate Experience in Naples, Florida. Maria's exclusive global network of contacts and her understanding of the Naples lifestyle makes her the perfect choice for the real estate needs of the discerning. Having personal real estate ownership from Olde Naples to a Private Country Club from 1997 to date gives Maria the inside edge. Dedication, integrity, proven negotiation skills, and exceptional service are the hallmarks of her unshakable core values. Maria's passion for the Naples lifestyle is contagious, making her a pleasure to work with. Along with her passion for real estate, Maria is also an avid tennis player and enjoys captaining tennis teams, bringing her leadership skills to both the sport and the real estate industry.

Visit Maria Oddy's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/maria-oddy/

ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market, and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number-one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com

Media Contact

Mary Gibson, Haute Residence, 8635990020, mary@hauteliving.com

 

SOURCE Haute Residence

You just read:

Maria Oddy Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.