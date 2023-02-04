Maria Oddy Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agent Maria Oddy accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Maria is one of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in South Naples, FL.

SOUTH NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maria Oddy is noted for The Luxury Real Estate Experience in Naples, Florida. Maria's exclusive global network of contacts and her understanding of the Naples lifestyle makes her the perfect choice for the real estate needs of the discerning. Having personal real estate ownership from Olde Naples to a Private Country Club from 1997 to date gives Maria the inside edge. Dedication, integrity, proven negotiation skills, and exceptional service are the hallmarks of her unshakable core values. Maria's passion for the Naples lifestyle is contagious, making her a pleasure to work with. Along with her passion for real estate, Maria is also an avid tennis player and enjoys captaining tennis teams, bringing her leadership skills to both the sport and the real estate industry.

Visit Maria Oddy's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/maria-oddy/

