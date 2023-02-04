U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s Travel to Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UAE

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UAE starting February 3. The Special Envoy will continue concerted U.S. diplomatic efforts with the UN, regional, and international partners to advance a comprehensive and inclusive peace process. The UN-led truce and ensuing period of calm has led to continuing tangible, life-saving benefits to Yemenis, including reduced fighting and civilian casualties, regular commercial flights, and continued fuel flow. Special Envoy Lenderking will urge the parties to seize this opportunity to intensify their engagement with the UN to launch a Yemeni-Yemeni political process that can durably end the war.

Yemen remains one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. During this trip, the Special Envoy will also encourage donors to give generously in 2023 to fund life-saving aid for Yemenis as part of the 2023 UN Humanitarian Response Plan. A strong humanitarian response will contribute to the positive environment created by the truce and build further momentum for peace. As one of the largest donors to the humanitarian response, the United States recognizes that humanitarian assistance must also be combined with coordinated international efforts to help stabilize Yemen’s economy and mobilize assistance that demonstrates the value of peace.

Alleviating the humanitarian crisis and promoting an inclusive, Yemeni-led political process to end the conflict remain a top U.S. foreign policy priority. The United States is committed to supporting Yemen’s peace and recovery process to enable Yemenis to chart a brighter future for their country and promote justice and accountability.

