Vijay Kumar Appointed GM at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has announced the appointment of Vijay Kumar, who joins the wellness-focused resort as General Manager. No stranger to the destination, Vijay’s most recent role was as the Complex Director of Finance at W Maldives and Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa and he brings with him over 15 years of diverse experience in hospitality operations and management.

A passionate, hands-on, and strategic leader, Vijay has held several roles across various Marriott International hotels within the Finance function in India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Maldives, and successfully completed four hotel openings. In 2018, Vijay moved from Finance to Operations as Hotel Manager at The Andaman, A Luxury Collection Resort in Langkawi, Malaysia; where he championed many initiatives and won accolades for the hotel.

On his appointment Vijay said, “Being a strong advocate of a balanced lifestyle personally, I am excited to come on board this wellness oasis, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, in my first role as a General Manager and lead a team that strives to create experiences that help guests become the best version of themselves while there are on vacation.” Speaking about his move back to hotel operations he added, “Operations has excited me since the beginning of my career however, since my core strength was in finance, I grew various ranks in finance and there came an opportunity at The Andaman A Luxury Collection Resort in Langkawi, to head hotel operations and I grabbed it with a learning spirit. Overtime I have come to enjoy operations much more than my core role of number crunching.” Vijay shared that what he likes the most is when guests leave as friends with happy memories, yearning to return and when associates, the stars of the show, have the tools needed and are empowered to deliver those tailor-made experiences

During his spare time, Vijay enjoys reading and cooking. He loves to entertain his family and close friends with his culinary skills and exotic concoctions. Both he and his wife are passionate about ancient history and art which leads them to explore places with historical significance.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort sits in the Unesco Biosphere Reserve in Baa Atoll, with 70 villas, distinct eco-friendly Italian design, exceptional dining experiences and a transformative wellness offering and surrounded by the Indian Ocean offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore a magical underworld and be privy to the stunning coral reefs and exotic fauna.