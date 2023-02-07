2030 as 〇〇（Infinity）" Toward an Inclusive, Circular Society: Decarbon Diplomacy of panoramic views - Due date 2 / 18"
World Idea Challenge "2030 as 〇〇 (Infinity)" was aired at events about India, Asia and Madagascar. Most global as the Japanese movement on decarbonization.
Share art works for 2030 soocity with full of creatvity and a little of science.”SAITAMA, 5185, 日本, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Idea Challenge "2030 as 〇〇" has received entries from 14 people, including professional or amateur creatives. The works received include novels, illustrations, audio and video clips. Some of the applicants even submitted karuta (Japanese playing cards), which is still under deliberation but is a source of great joy and excitement.
— Shinichi Sato
On the other hand, although they have received applications from Japanese living overseas, they have not yet received applications from foreigners. It is “India - Japan Environment Week” in January and"JICA Clean City Initiative" in February that enables this challenge to appeal to the higher around Asia.
Furthermore, in Madagascar, Shinichi Sato, president of Circular Infinity, quoted the words of "The Little Prince" and made the importance of an "inclusive circular society. understood in plain words In contrast to Prime Minister Kishida's words “Inclusive economic society”.
The deadline for submissions has been extended by one week to February 18.
