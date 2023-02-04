CREDIT ACCEPTANCE SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Credit Acceptance To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Submit Release
NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Credit Acceptance Corp. ("Credit Acceptance" or the "Company") CACC.

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Credit Acceptance stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/CACC.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On January 4, 2023, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the New York State Attorney General's Office announced the filing of a complaint against Credit Acceptance. The lawsuit alleged that Credit Acceptance, a subprime auto lender, hid the true costs of its borrowings, used aggressive debt-collection tactics, and violated New York usury laws on interest-rate limits and other investor-protection laws.

On this news, the price of Credit Acceptance's shares fell $52.69, or over 11%, to close at $403.49 per share on January 4, 2023, damaging investors.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

