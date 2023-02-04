Swedish EDM act TLAS announces new single and signing with Moving Madness Records
Move2Madness & TLAS aiming world wide with new music and big plans for 2023STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, February 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swedish EDM DJ and producer TLAS is thrilled to announce the release of his latest single, "By Your Side", available world wide on February 4, 2023. A release that comes with a major career milestone as he has signed with Moving Madness Records.
This exciting news marks the beginning of a new chapter in TLAS career and is a testament to his growing success and influence in the music industry.
“By Your Side” is not only a high-energy track that showcases TLAS ability to seamlessly blend different genres - it also comes with a bouncy EDM beat and melodic vocals. All in all, “By Your Side” feels like it belongs just as much on commercial radio as well as on a night club dance floor. This new release marks the first time TLAS has worked with Moving Madness Records and he is excited to join the label's lineup. "I'm thrilled to be releasing new music and starting this new chapter in my career with Moving Madness Records", says TLAS. "I believe that this partnership will help me reach new heights and achieve my goals as an artist. The team at Moving Madness Records is incredibly supportive and I feel like I'm in good hands".
The release of "By Your Side" and TLAS signing to Moving Madness Records is just the beginning of a very exciting year for this talented artist and his new label. Followers can expect to see and hear a lot more from TLAS in the coming months, including live performances, more social media presence and most importantly a series of new releases that all will be tied together in a way that will take his fans and followers on a very special journey.
TLAS has been making waves in the EDM scene for several years now, with his unique sound and captivating live performances. He has been featured in multiple major festival line ups and his music has been praised by critics and fans alike. He has gained a reputation for being one of the most hard working and active DJs in the northern parts of Sweden and his new single together with the plans for 2023 is sure to solidify that reputation, as well as expand his reach to the global arena.
Moving Madness Records, also known as Move2Madness is a digital record label dedicated to finding and releasing music from the rising stars of the electronic music future.
The statement on their website is clear:
We embrace diverse forms of musical expression and while we appreciate and release music in all electronic (sub)-genres - we also believe in the importance of staying true to our roots and always remembering where we came from. The M2M blood runs orange, as our hearts beat for the harder styles of dance music, and we will always stay true to our passion for this genre.
Regarding this new collaboration, there’s no doubt about the mutual excitement for the future.
“Signing TLAS was a no-brainer” says label representatives, continuing: “Our visions line up perfectly, and to say that 2023 will be exciting would be a record crushing understatement. We have the coolest plans and all the tools we need to execute”.
"By Your Side" is available for streaming and purchase on all major platforms on February 4th. Fans can also stay up-to-date on TLAS latest news and upcoming performances by following his official website and social media channels:
www.iam.tlas.online
www.music.tlas.online
You are hereby invited to be a part of an exciting journey together with TLAS and Moving Madness Records, and we can't wait to see what the future holds.
