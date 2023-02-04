PHILIPPINES, February 4 - Press Release

February 3, 2023 PNU to confer Gatchalian with Doctor of Education, honoris causa Senator Win Gatchalian will receive today the honorary degree of Doctor of Education, honoris causa, from the Philippine Normal University (PNU). The conferment of the honorary degree is a recognition of Gatchalian's leadership in the enactment of several landmark laws like the Excellence in Teacher Act (Republic Act No. 11713), which seeks to improve the quality of teacher education and training in the country. Gatchalian expressed his gratitude to the university for recognizing his advocacies. He also committed to pursue conscientious oversight on the implementation of the Excellence in Teacher Education Act and other education reforms. "Malaking karangalan ang pagkilalang ito sa ating mga adbokasiya. Nagpapasalamat ako sa PNU dahil naging katuwang natin sila sa pagsulong ng mga batas para sa abot-kaya at dekalidad na edukasyon para sa lahat. Patuloy nating isusulong ang mga reporma upang maiangat ang kalidad ng edukasyon sa ating bansa," said Gatchalian. The PNU cited the passage of the Instituting a Policy of Inclusion and Services for Learners with Disabilities in Support of Inclusive Education Act (Republic Act No. 11650), and the GMRC and Values Education Act (Republic Act No. 11476), where the university served as a consultant and resource institution. Moving forward, Gatchalian said he is committed to further pursue landmark legislation that will reverse the crisis in the education sector. The senator emphasized the role of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) where he serves as a co-chairperson. Gatchalian also laid out some of his priority measures as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education under the 19th Congress. These include the ARAL Program Act (Senate Bill No. 1604), which seeks to institute a nationwide learning recovery program that will address learning loss resulting from COVID-19 school closures. Other priority measures include the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act (Senate Bill No. 379) and the Teacher Salary Increase Act (Senate Bill No. 149). Gatchalian gagawaran ng PNU ng Doctor of Education, honoris causa Tatanggapin ni Senador Win Gatchalian ngayong araw mula sa Philippine Normal University (PNU) ang honorary degree na Doctor of Education, honoris causa. Igagawad ang honorary degree bilang pagkilala sa pamumuno ni Gatchalian sa pagsulong ng mga reporma at pagpasa ng mga mahahalagang batas tulad ng Excellence in Teacher Act (Republic Act No. 11713) na layong iangat ang kalidad ng edukasyon ng mga guro sa bansa. Pinasalamatan ni Gatchalian ang pamantasan para sa pagkilala sa kanyang mga adbokasiya. Nanindigan din ang senador na titiyakin niyang maipapatupad nang maayos ang Excellence in Teacher Education Act at ang iba pang mga reporma sa edukasyon. "Malaking karangalan ang pagkilalang ito sa ating mga adbokasiya. Nagpapasalamat ako sa PNU dahil naging katuwang natin sila sa pagsulong ng mga batas para sa abot-kaya at dekalidad na edukasyon para sa lahat. Patuloy nating isusulong ang mga reporma upang maiangat ang kalidad ng edukasyon sa ating bansa," ani Gatchalian. Kinikilala din ng PNU ang pagsasabatas ng Instituting a Policy of Inclusion and Services for Learners with Disabilities in Support of Inclusive Education Act (Republic Act No. 11650) at ang GMRC and Values Education Act (Republic Act No. 11476), kung saan nagsilbing consultant at resource institution ang pamantasan. Patuloy na isusulong ni Gatchalian ang pagsasabatas ng mga repormang magwawakas sa krisis sa sektor ng edukasyon. Binigyang diin niya ang magiging papel ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) kung saang siya rin ay nagsisilbing co-chairperson. Muling inilatag ng senador ang ilan sa kanyang mga prayoridad na panukalang batas bilang Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education sa ilalim ng 19th Congress. Kabilang dito ang ARAL Program Act (Senate Bill No. 1604) na tutugon sa learning loss na dulot ng kawalan ng face-to-face classes dahil sa pandemya. Kabilang din sa mga panukalang batas na ito ang Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act (Senate Bill No. 379) at ang Teacher Salary Increase Act (Senate Bill No. 149).