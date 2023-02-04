Cayetano in Action: Cayetano siblings to give free legal advice in new public service program with Boy Abunda

The second-generation Compañero and Compañera are coming to GMA 7.

Sibling Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano have joined forces with King of Talk Boy Abunda to provide legal advice to troubled Filipinos in a new late-night public service program "CIA with BA" starting February 5, 2023.

The "CIA with BA" - short for "Cayetano in Action with Boy Abunda" - will air every Sunday from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Taking inspiration from the well-received current affairs radio talk show "Compañero y Compañera" which ran from 1997 to 2001 hosted by their late father Senator Rene Cayetano, the sibling Senators will help arguing parties who have no access to legal services resolve their conflict from a legal perspective.

The program, to be filmed in front of a live studio audience, begins with the segment "Payong Kapatid," where the Senator siblings will hear the consulting party, assess their issue, and provide counsel.

The Cayetanos will then help the two arguing parties reach a settlement in the "Case 2 face" segment in a courtroom setup.

The Senator siblings and Abunda will be joined by a community of opinionated and witty professionals, dubbed the "Mari-Team."

A segment called "Salamat!" will also recognize and reward selfless individuals who have done a good deed to a fellow Filipino.

Each episode will conclude with "Alan, Pia, Pik!" and "Pachinko," a fun segment where cash prizes will be given to winning audience participants.

Cayetano in Action: Magkapatid na Cayetano, magbibigay ng free legal advice sa kanilang bagong public service program kasama si Boy Abunda

Paparating na sa GMA-7 ang second-generation na Compañero at Compañera.

Nakipagsanib-pwersa ang magkapatid na sina Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano sa King of Talk Boy Abunda upang magbigay ng free legal advice sa mga Pilipino sa kanilang bagong late-night public service program na CIA with BA simula February 5, 2023.

Ang "CIA with BA" - short for "Cayetano in Action with Boy Abunda" - ay mapapanood tuwing Linggo 11:30 p.m. hanggang 12:30 a.m.

Hango ang programang ito mula sa dating sikat na current affairs radio talk show na "Compañero y Compañera" na umere mula 1997 to 2001, at kung saan nagsilbing host ang kanilang yumaong ama na si Senador Rene Cayetano.

Sa bagong programa ng magkapatid na senador, sisikapin nilang tulungan ang mga nag-aalitang partido na resolbahin ang kanilang mga di-pagkakaintindihan mula sa legal na perspektibo.

Mayroong live audience ang programa. Sisimulan ang bawat episode sa "Payong Kapatid" na segment, kung saan papakinggan ng magkapatid na senador ang nagrereklamong partido, ia-assess ang kanilang mga pangangailangan, at magbibigay ng payong legal.

Sunod naman ay tutulungan ng magkapatid ang mga magkaalitang partido na mag-ayos sa segment na "Case 2 Face" na naka-set up na parang korte.

Sasamahan naman sina Senador Alan Peter, Senador Pia at ni Boy Abunda ng "Mari-Team" - isang grupo ng mga young at witty professionals na panay ang hirit at banat tungkol sa isyung pinaguusapan.

Meron ding segment na "Salamat!" kung saan paparangalan at susuklian ang kabutihan ng mga Pilipino sa kanilang kapwa.

Bilang pagtatapos, mayroong "Alan, Pia, Pik!" at "Pachinko" sa dulo ng bawat episode, kung saan maaaring manalo ng premyo ang mga miyembro ng live audience.

