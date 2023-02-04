PHILIPPINES, February 4 - Press Release

February 4, 2023 HONTIVEROS PROVIDES RELIEF, HOLDS DIALOGUE WITH MINDORO FARMERS UNDER STATE OF CALAMITY

DA, DENR, DPWH flood control plan needed ASAP ORIENTAL MINDORO -- Senator Risa Hontiveros headed to the town of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro to provide relief to the residents and farmers who have been struggling to cope with the losses brought by the recent flooding. Hontiveros held a dialogue with the farmers of Naujan last Thursday, where the local government declared a state of calamity. She said the farmers were so 'eager' to be heard that they had crossed floods to consult with the senator about their issues. "Bugbog na bugbog ang mga magsasaka. P77.8 million worth of harvest ang nawala sa kanila, nawalan pa sila ng bahay, at patuloy silang tinatamaan ng mataas na presyo ng mga bilihin. Sa kabila nito, pababa pa ng pababa ang presyo ng palay, at sabi nila, hindi na angkop ang kita nila dito sa pang araw-araw na pamumuhay nila," she said. "Triple whammy ito, kumbaga. Nasalanta na nga ang tahanan nila, wasak pa ang kanilang pananim, at ang taas pa ng presyo ng bilihin. Inaasahan sana nilang makakabawi sila pagkatapos ng Bagong Taon, pero marami sa kanila, tila lalong mababaon sa utang dahil sa pagbahang ito. Kailangan ang mabilisang pagtugon ng DA dito sa Naujan," she stressed. The senator said the Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) need to collaborate immediately to find long term solutions through flood control projects in relation to rice field floodings. "We know the floods will keep on coming. Not just here in Naujan, but across the agricultural areas. Nakakalungkot na mismong mga magsasaka natin ang hindi makakain nang maayos. The DA, DENR and DPWH need to collaborate to control these floods to prevent this cruel cycle from happening over and over again. We will ask them to release a plan for this," she said. "Ang daming long term issues din dito. Ang taas ng presyo para sa abono nila, at ang baba ng kita. Paulit-ulit ang mga baha. Walang assistance for essential irrigation systems kahit big time agriculture producer sila. Ang voucher system para sa ayuda ay problema rin dahil may sinusumbong sa amin na diumano na favoritism at limitado ang paggamit sa iilang suppliers. Clearly, there is so much work that the DA needs to do," she added. Naujan is the rice granary of Mindoro Oriental. According to reports, they had been experiencing flooding since November. "Food Basket of MIMAROPA ang Oriental Mindoro, kaya hindi lang ito problema ng Naujan. Pinapakain nila tayo, tapos sila pa ang tinamaan ng unos. Wag nating hintaying huminto na lang sila sa pagtatanim ng palay o lumipat sa iba pang pagkakakitaan dahil sa hirap ng buhay," she said. "Imbes na baratin at isnabin, bigyang buhay natin ang industriya ng pagsasaka. Habang wala pang DA secretary, mapaunlad dapat ng administrasyon ang buong sektor. Nananawagan akong muli sa DA at kay Presidente, kailangan ng ating mga kababayan ang inyong mabilis na aksyon, lalo na sa panahon ng resesyon. We expect the DA to act quickly," Hontiveros concluded. **** Note: Please see attached videos https://drive.google.com/file/d/1E6x4W6PRiQ3mLUEle5yxn5NMHL8Fw773/view https://drive.google.com/file/d/1g-_DnGinZbYvUS02ISVvCuBitdlAsfpX/view