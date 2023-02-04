GreenPrizm Becomes a Waterway Between Emerging Investors and Stakeholders

GreenPrizm builds A More Transparent and Efficient Green Economy.

Summary: GreenPrizm establishes an online platform to promote the green economy. Recently, it developed new services to bridge the gap between investors and stakeholders.

Huandao, Hengqin--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2023) - GreenPrizm is a finance and technology platform that works for the green economy. The company has improvised new services in the latest development to bridge the gap between investors and stakeholders.

The company focuses on preserving the world's clean atmosphere with the changing world. Therefore, GreenPrizm has developed the following new services to cater to its objectives:

FACILITATE THE FLOW OF GREEN CAPITAL: GreenPrizm is the conduit between the world's investors and the multiple stakeholders driving the green economy. It helps facilitate the flow of capital required to reach carbon net neutrality. CARBON EMISSIONS DATA CURATION: Working with government, public and private corporations, academia and the investment community, it focuses on the assessment, monitoring, aggregation, and standardization of carbon emission data produced by enterprises and infrastructure projects. SINGLE SOURCE OF TRUTH FOR CARBON REPORTING: A single source of truth for multiple stakeholders for carbon emission data in GBA/China. The company also generates reporting, analysis, and consulting solutions across the full spectrum of green activity.

The Innovation Triangle - Strategic alliances with Industry, Universities and Government are the key to R&D and talent leadership and economic growth.

R&D cooperation is a core aspect of GreenPrizm's innovation strategy. The company is known to work together with academia, governments, and institutions to develop more efficient green financing and sustainability initiatives with metrics and targets that align with global climate goals and jurisdictional carbon reduction commitments. Strategic alliances with Industry, Universities and Government are also key to R&D and talent leadership and economic growth.

Jerry Cristoforo previously worked closely with the former mayor of Hangzhou, CAI QI, to develop infrastructure to allow a financial institution to expand its offshore Centers of Excellence.

CAI Qi is a current member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cai_Qi

Furthermore, GreenPrizm focuses on Data and Analysis Support, providing enterprise data and analytics infrastructure and curation processes to support ESG reporting, corporate governance, monitoring, and risk management in implementing sustainability strategies. It strives to improve efficiency and transparency by supporting the investment community and corporations towards greater efficiency in green financing and improving transparency in green projects and corporate reporting.

The services of GreenPrizm will be provided through their green data analytics platform offering secure data management, corporate carbon emissions reporting database, and calculations of carbon emissions methodology frameworks that conform with industry and regulatory guidelines.

It facilitates its clients by assessing its corporate carbon emissions footprint, products, and supply chains. This increased level of green transparency includes direct monitoring of energy usage and sourcing of companies to provide investors with great confidence in the quality of information used for green investment screening and selection. Partnering with local governments, GreenPrizm is seeking to help develop carbon-neutral industrial parks with integrated green services that include green financing, certification, and acquiring carbon offsets.

About the team of GreenPrizm

GreenPrizm consists of a GBA-based international team. The company is headquartered in Hengqin with a subsidiary in Hong Kong. GreenPrizm's team of experienced finance, research and technology professionals has extensive experience servicing asset owners, asset managers, banks, insurance/reinsurance companies and local governments, as well as developed and deployed enterprise financial and risk management software and advisory solutions for clients in China and globally.

For further information About the Services and Product Offerings, visit: https://greenprizm.com/#id=k42nx1&p=greenprizm

Media Details:

Company Name: GreenPrizm

Contact Email Address: kyle.kung@greenprizm.com

Location: Room 303, Block A, Building 17, No.1889, Huandao East Road, Hengqin District, Guangdong Province, PRC, 519031

