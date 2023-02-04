A regular meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Human Rights was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

On February 3, 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted a regular meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission to ensure the implementation of Turkmenistan's international obligations in the field of human rights and international humanitarian law, which was attended by representatives of the Mejlis, a number of ministries, departments and public organizations.

On the agenda were the results of the activities of the Interdepartmental Commission for 2022 and the tasks for this year, which is held under the motto "Happy youth with Arkadag Serdar".

The meeting participants discussed priority areas of work to improve the activities of state bodies and public associations in the field of ensuring human rights and implementing the norms of international humanitarian law. The improvement of constitutional norms is carried out in connection with the need to comply with modern realities.

During the discussion of the results of the work carried out during the reporting period, the speakers noted that the protection of the legitimate interests of citizens in accordance with the generally recognized norms of international law is a priority vector of the state policy of neutral Turkmenistan.

This is clearly evidenced by the "National Action Plan for Human Rights in Turkmenistan for 2021-2025", "National Action Plan for Gender Equality in Turkmenistan for 2021-2025", "National Action Plan for the Realization of Children's Rights in Turkmenistan for 2018-2025". 2022”, “National Strategy for Early Childhood Development in Turkmenistan for 2020-2025”, as well as other programs and projects implemented jointly with UN agencies and other international organizations.

The Interdepartmental Commission monitors the national legislative framework and prepares proposals for its harmonization with the norms of international law. In this regard, the complex of activities carried out during the reporting period was aimed at solving priority tasks to improve the legal system and the practical implementation of Turkmenistan's international obligations in the field of human rights and freedoms.

The main tasks of the activities of the Interdepartmental Commission also include ensuring the preparation of National Reports and their submission to the Committees of the United Nations. As noted in the speeches, during the period under review, proposals were prepared for National reports on the implementation of a number of conventions and the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. At the same time, the emphasis was placed on the achievements of Turkmenistan in the field of human rights and humanitarian law.

During the discussion of further steps to implement the Commission's Work Plan, it was noted that in order to study the best world experience in the field of human rights protection, a cycle of seminars, working meetings, consultations with the participation of international experts is envisaged.

The meeting also considered a number of other issues.