Clean Power Alliance Board Welcomes Leaders Joining Effort to Create Clean Energy Future

New Board Appointments Bring Strong Regional Representation from throughout Los Angeles and Ventura Counties

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clean Power Alliance (CPA) has announced that a new group of elected officials from its member agencies has joined its 32-member Board of Directors. These additional voices come as a result of recent local elections, retirements, term limits, and rotations among city leadership.

CPA's Board of Directors is comprised of one elected official from each of its 32 member agencies throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties to provide oversight and governance of the clean energy provider. These elected officials are appointed by their respective elected bodies to serve on the CPA board.

"We are at a critical time in Southern California's transition to clean energy and must steadfastly move toward a more sustainable future," said CPA Board Chair Dr. Julian A. Gold. "I am honored to have worked beside our outgoing board members in this effort and am pleased to welcome our new members who will be part of this vital conversation and determination on steps forward to ensure we are keeping our communities clean, healthy and resilient."

New additions to the board of directors include:

Los Angeles County: Recently elected Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath has returned to the CPA Board after a brief period away from the board. Prior to being elected to represent the 3rd supervisorial district of Los Angeles County, Horvath served on the board as the City of West Hollywood's representative and as a member of CPA's Executive Committee.

Horvath replaces retiring Supervisor Sheila Kuehl as the Los Angeles County representative on the CPA Board and serves as the Los Angeles County Vice-Chair. Kuehl was a founding member of the CPA Board serving as the Los Angeles County Vice-Chair for four years.

Ventura County: County Supervisor Vianey Lopez has taken the place of former Supervisor and CPA Vice-Chair for Ventura County Linda Parks, who was not eligible for re-election due to term limits. Parks served as the Ventura County Vice-Chair of the CPA Board for four years.

City of Arcadia: Councilmember Michael Cao is the new representative and replaces outgoing board director Sho Tay.

City of Calabasas: Councilmember David Shapiro replaces Mary Sue Maurer on the board. Shapiro had previously served as the city's alternate board director.

City of Carson: Councilmember Cedric Hicks replaced Jawane Hilton in December as board director. Hicks had been Carson's alternate board director since CPA's inception and serves on the Board's Legislative & Regulatory Committee.

City of Culver City: Mayor Albert Vera steps in for outgoing Mayor Daniel Lee.

City of Downey: Mayor Pro Tem Mario Trujillo has been appointed to represent the city on the board. Trujillo served as the alternate board director from 2021 to 2022.

City of Hawaiian Gardens: Mayor Maria Teresa Del Rio has been appointed to serve on the board.

City of Malibu: Councilmember Marianne Riggins takes the seat of outgoing Councilmember Mikke Pierson.

City of Manhattan Beach: Councilmember Amy Howorth returns to the CPA Board after a four-year absence, replacing outgoing Councilmember Hildy Stern. Also appointed as alternate board director for Manhattan Beach is Councilmember David Lesser, who previously served on CPA's Community Advisory Committee.

City of Moorpark: Councilmember Renee Delgado now fills the CPA Board seat vacated by former Mayor Janice Parvin. Parvin was recently elected to represent District 4 on the Ventura County Board of Supervisors and will now serve as Ventura County's CPA Board alternate.

City of Rolling Hills Estates: Councilmember Debby Stegura has replaced Steve Zuckerman on the CPA Board. Zuckerman served five years as the Rolling Hills Estates board director. He is now an alternate board director and remains a member of the CPA Finance Committee.

City of Simi Valley: Councilmember Rocky Rhodes replaces outgoing Councilmember Ruth Luevanos.

City of South Pasadena: Mayor Jon Primuth steps in for outgoing Councilmember Diana Mahmud. Mahmud served two terms as CPA's Board Chair from January 2018 to June 2022 and remains a member of CPA's Executive and Energy Planning & Resources Committees.

City of Thousand Oaks: Councilmember David Newman replaces Kevin McNamee on the CPA Board. McNamee was recently selected as Mayor and then appointed Newman to the CPA Board.

City of Ventura: Councilmember Liz Campos has taken the seat vacated by outgoing Mayor Sofia Rubalcava.

City of West Hollywood: Councilmember John Erickson filled Horvath's recently vacated City of West Hollywood seat on the CPA Board in December.

"Clean Power Alliance continues to have strong regional governance that is purposefully structured to provide representation and participation from each of the communities we serve," said Ted Bardacke, Clean Power Alliance's Chief Executive Officer. "We're confident the momentum already established by our board to create cleaner and more sustainable communities will continue to flourish with the addition of new leaders, perspectives and ideas."

Founded in 2017, Clean Power Alliance is the locally operated not-for-profit electricity provider for 30 cities across Los Angeles County and Ventura County, as well as the unincorporated areas of both counties. CPA is the fourth largest electricity provider in California and has the most customers receiving 100% renewable energy in the nation. CPA serves approximately three million people via one million customer accounts, providing clean renewable energy at competitive rates. To view CPA's 2021 Impact Report, click here. For complete information regarding CPA visit http://www.cleanpoweralliance.org.

