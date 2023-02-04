Submit Release
SEI’s Jindan Gong talks flipping energy crises into energy transitions on podcast

On the heels of publishing a perspective on how past crises can inform a present-day energy transition, Research Associate Jindan Gong appeared on the bilingual programme, Podcast and Business, to discuss Europe’s opportunity to secure energy independence.

In the context of Europe’s current energy crisis, Jindan talked with host JC Giraldo about how such events underscore the need to transition to renewable, affordable energy that could fuel the continent amid geopolitical turmoil and price volatility.

While European countries have set progressive climate and green energy targets, they have yet to be fully supported by policy, she said.

Ambitious targets sound very nice, but they also need to be put into action,” Jindan said.

