Ozair Puda Service My Car Founder and CEO takes the UAE car servicing industry by storm.

Ozair Puda is the founder and CEO of service my car, the digital car servicing and repair application. Currently based in Dubai, the UAE, Oman, uk, and Qatar. Service My Car is an all-in-one car servicing and repairing network, based out of the UAE. They provide car servicing and car repairing services, roadside assistance, car renewal services, car detailing services, to name a few, for user in the UAE. It is the largest such car servicing and repairing service of its kind.

“We have an in-house parts acquisition team that establishes connections with the region's leading parts suppliers, to facilitate the distribution and utilization of all types of original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket car parts, based on customers’ requirements.” - Ozair Puda, in his interview with the Entrepreneur Middle East.

By making use of the Service My Car website or mobile app, or even simply by calling its customer care line, car owners can have their cars collected and/or returned at their preferred times and locations, while staying updated on their cars' progress throughout its repair process. The website and app can also generate free and instant quotes for a multitude of car repairs, and they also provide a wide range of service packages tailored to all types of cars. Besides partnering with the region's leading workshops and garages, Service My Car also offers on-demand roadside assistance, although it's only available in the UAE at the moment.

“I was a skeptic but not anymore! Amazing service and really convenient! After making the booking Nasreen kept me updated with it and the truck arrived on time to pick the car up and was delivered back before the end of the day. Very professional and would highly recommend them. We needed something like this here in the UK. Only advice I would give is to get more garages signed up in the local area.” – Abdul S, in his review of Service My Car, on SiteJabber.

“Think servicing, repair, detailing, roadside assistance, and more - without ever having to leave one's home or office to get them done.” – Entrepreneur Middle East, on services provided by Service My Car.

Ozair Puda always was a tech and auto enthusiast, even at a young age. Puda knew, that there definitely were different ways for things to be done better, that is, more effectively and efficiently. This realization dawned on him especially given his experiences working in the automobile industry in the UK for several years, before moving to the UAE. Service My Car thus came into being as an online car servicing and repair platform, in the year 2019, that provides car owners with a seamless digital journey for all their car needs, from the comfort of their houses or offices.

