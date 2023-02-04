Meet Rajub Bhowmick – The NYPD Cop With 10 Degrees

Dr. Rajub Bhowmick is a 34-year-old Bangladeshi-American Police Sergeant officer in the New York City Police Department (NYPD). He is a 10-year veteran with the police force. What sets him apart from everyone is the plethora of academic degrees that he has to his name. He holds a staggering ten academic degrees, making him the most educated police officer in the world.

Aside from being a cop, Bhowmick is an actor, a model, a lyricist and an Adjunct Assistant Professor in the Department of Law and Police Science at John Jay College of Criminal Justice of the City University, New York, USA. According to online records, he is also a Professor in the Department of Psychology at Iona University in New York, USA.

Dr. Rajub Bhowmik is an active law enforcement officer in the Critical Response Command at the Counter-Terrorism Bureau of the New York City Police Department. He came into the spotlight when he and a fellow officer saved a man attempting suicide in the Hudson River. Bhowmick and his fellow officer Ismael Mercedes were called to the incident scene. Upon seeing the man drowning, Bhowmick took off his gun belt and jumped straight into the river without giving it a second thought to save the man while Mercedes radioed in the NYPD Harbour Unit. Bhowmick and the man were pulled out of the river with the help of rescue divers, and they took the man to the North Cove Marina. Bhowmick was taken by paramedics to the New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Lower Manhattan, to get checked out and eventually released. Bhowmick and Mercedes were assigned NYPD's Critical Response Command, an anti-terror unit.

According to people familiar with his family, Bhowmick and his family emigrated from Bangladesh to the United States when he was 15. With ten college degrees, four Master's degrees, and four Doctoral degrees by the time he was about 19, Dr. Rajub Bhowmick is among the most educated people on the planet. He holds a Master's degree in Criminal Justice, Psychology, Curriculum and Instructional Technology, and Homeland Security. He also holds a Master's degree in National Security and Homeland Security. In addition, Bhowmick has earned a Ph.D. in Forensic Psychology, an Ed.D. in Leadership Education, a DBA in Business Administration, and a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology (PsyD). Bhowmick added the position of a lecturer on top of his role as a police officer to assist in influencing pupils’ lives and has seen much success with that endeavour.

Additionally, Bhowmick is dedicated to his work as a poet above all else. This has evolved into a tool for communicating with lots of individuals. According to the Asian Age, he produced more than 500 sonnets, many of which are about politics, nature, the afterlife, philosophy, and love. Bhowmick has written and published over 20 books in other languages, including works of study, poetry, romance, and thrillers. He is also a well-known poet and the creator of the brand-new Ayna Sangeet style of Bangladeshi music. He is the creator of the Ayna Sonnet, a fourteen-line poem with fourteen letters per line. His most well-known Ayna sonnets include ‘Ghoriber Janmo’ and ‘Noyoner Asha’, which translate to ‘The Birth of the Poor’ and ‘Hope in the Eyes’, respectively.

