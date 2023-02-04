This Italian Entrepreneur Is Reimagining Watches Like Never Before

Giovanni Moro, a 39 year old founder CEO is bringing a revolution in the watch market with his iconic watches. His Italian luxury watch brand unimatic, is a budding company that is fast establishing itself in the market with its iconic and unique edition of watches. unimatic has collaborated with many important and top names in the watch industry. Their exquisite collections can now be found in exclusive retail shops around the globe.

Moro is the heart and soul behind Unimatic. Based from Milano, Italy, Moro has never shied away from hard-work. He says that the mantra that always keeps him going is the reward for good work is more work.

"The reward for good work is more work". - Giavanni Moro

His efforts have taken him to the well deserved heights. Moro's passion for both watches and fashion is evident in the brand's stylish and fashionable timepieces, which are available for both men and women. From bold statement pieces to classic, understated styles, there is something for everyone in the latest Unimatic collection.

Moro's dedication to excellence is reflected in every aspect of Unimatic. In addition to his work with the brand, Moro is also actively involved in a number of charitable causes, using his platform to make a positive impact on the world

As a successful entrepreneur and leader in the luxury watch industry, Moro has achieved numerous notable accomplishments, including the design and execution of collaboration watches with some of the most respected brands in the world.

Unimatic has collaborated with the top industry names like Undefeated Inc., Kiton, Nasa, Highsnobiety, Hodinkee, Maxfield LA, MR Porter etc. Moro says he has personally designed and executed each of these collabs. These are some of the collabs that are close to my heart.. When asked to describe Unimatic in one word he says Grammar + Rhabdomancy.

Unimatic prides in hosting the latest collection of classic timepiecs for its loyal band of customers, those who have come to love this innovative and fashionable brand. Be a watch enthusiast, fashion-forward individual, or business professional, Unimatic has something for everyone who values quality and style.

Based in Milan, the fashion capital of Italy, Unimatic has garnered widespread recognition in top magazines such as Esquire, GQ, The New York Times, Financial Times, Highsnobiety, Hypebeast, and Designboom. The brand's watches can be found in exclusive retailers such as Maxfield LA, MR Porter, and Undefeated Inc., and are known for their sleek and minimalist designs, high-quality craftsmanship, and commitment to sustainability and ethical practices.

Moro says he has bigger dreams for Unimatic. Through his brand he aims at bringing fashion and watches together, and ensure everyone has something they love at the Unimatic stores.

