Zach Kuminkoski – The Inspirational, Young, Active, On-Duty Army Man

Zach Kuminkoski is a 23-year-old active-duty army man from Ohio, US, currently stationed in Italy. He ranked 81st out of 4000 cadets competing for active duty and has been commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant. But what makes him stand out is his interest in and success in stock trading, which earned him $150,000 from just $500.

  Kuminkoski graduated from Ohio University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and Criminology and a Minor in Military Science. He also worked and got himself a real estate license on the side. Kuminkoski is interested in stock trading as a hobby. He began trading with $500, and by the end, he had earned himself a staggering $150,000. Kuminkoski has been commissioned as a Military Intelligence Officer in the United States Army. He is currently on active duty with the army and is stationed in Italy. 

  Kuminkoski wishes to start his real estate firm. He also hopes to work as an investment banker when he returns to the United States upon completing his current deployment. Kuminkoski has seen his share of success in stock trading. He has earned an astounding $150,000 from stock trading using FASFA Money, starting from just $500.

  Stock trading refers to buying and selling shares in companies to make profits when prices change. Stock traders closely monitor the short-term price changes of such stocks. They follow the ‘buy low - sell high’ formula, i.e., they buy shares when prices are low and sell them when share prices rise. While there is the risk of facing significant losses, trading in stock can bring enormous and quick gains for traders who correctly time the fluctuations in the market. Kuminkoski is an excellent example of such a trader. With an initial investment of just $500, he timed the market and his investments correctly and earned a profit of $150,000 in the process. 

  Kuminkoski dreams of starting his real estate business when he returns home after completing his current deployment, stationed in Italy. He already got a real estate business license to help him get one step closer to his dream. 

  Kumikoski is an inspirational figure to look up to. Not only is he serving his country by enlisting and being part of the army, but he is also a meritorious student with a keen eye and knows the intricacies of the stock trading scene.

