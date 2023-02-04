Aspiring R&B Artist Dreams Of Uniting Their Music And Their Medical Profession

Vishnu Rangachari, 23, is an R&B artist with a background in Radiology from St. Louis, Missouri, USA. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Medical Engineering from the University of Saint Louis – Main Campus, St. Louis, Missouri, and a Master's Degree in Bioengineering from RICE University, Houston, Texas.

Vishnu has made two songs that he intends to release on streaming platforms soon. He has also directed multiple music videos and has been involved with an established artist. He is a brand ambassador for Dylan Roque, Lior, NelBird, and Ronique.

“To do is happiness.” – Vishnu Rangachari

Vishnu is an R&B musician and an aspiring radiology entrepreneur. He is exploring various avenues to use his brand to fund his two passions in life and make a difference in both industries, hoping to link them together.

Vishnu holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Engineering from the University of Saint Louis – Main Campus, St. Louis, Missouri, and a Master’s Degree in Bioengineering from RICE University, Houston, Texas. He has worked as a Research Assistant at Northwestern University - The Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois. Vishnu has accomplished many feats, including –

• He developed an image processing method in MATLAB to visualize/quantify fluorescently labeled axons within the brain

• He recorded and executed statistical analysis on cell findings in 5 cortical subregions to understand better the physiology of the Basal Ganglia region of the brain, displaying exceptional analytical skills and a competent ability to work with complex data

• He counted 100+ brain sections and identified 700+ cells using the ImageJ visualization software. These findings were procured and served as project deliverables in a Journal of Neuroscience Publication: Npas1+-Nkx2.1+ Neurons Are an Integral Part of the Cortico-pallido-cortical Loop

Vishnu is passionate about expanding the capabilities of interventional radiology imaging modalities and creating new interventional devices that make a radiologist's job much easier without as many mistakes.

Vishnu is interested in A Capella, Basketball, and cooking. He hopes to someday link his passion for music and his profession together. Indeed his hopes and aspirations make this youngster someone to look out for!

