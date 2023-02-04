Unveiling the Exemplary White-Glove Residential Real Estate Services of HEIDER – A Team of Elite Agents Led by Innovator Daniel Heider

HEIDER is a premier real estate concierge service that caters to the needs of discerning buyers and sellers in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Led by Daniel Heider, a highly accomplished and reputable agent, the team at HEIDER is committed to providing an unparalleled level of service and expertise to its clients.

HEIDER is a premier real estate concierge service that caters to the needs of discerning buyers and sellers in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Led by Daniel Heider, a highly accomplished and reputable agent, the team at HEIDER is committed to providing an unparalleled level of service and expertise to its clients.

At HEIDER, earning the trust of clients is a continuous process that begins with finding the perfect home or buyer, but extends far beyond the closing of a deal. The team's unwavering dedication to client satisfaction and its people-first philosophy has propelled Daniel Heider to the status of the highest-producing agent under 40 in the DC area and the youngest Vice President in TTR Sotheby's International Realty's history. In recognition of his exceptional achievements, Daniel was also honoured as a Washington Business Journal "40 under 40" honouree in 2022.

As a fifth-generation Washingtonian and resident of Logan Circle, Daniel has an intimate understanding of the local real estate market and its nuances. He and his team of world-class agents are intimately familiar with the city's various neighbourhoods and are able to provide valuable insights and guidance to clients looking to buy or sell in the area.

The HEIDER team's reputation for providing white-glove service is well-established and has earned them a reputation as the Capital Region's authority on upper-bracket real estate sales. The team's unrivalled expertise and tireless pursuit of client happiness has made them one of the most sought-after luxury real estate teams in the region. They are currently ranked as the #1 Small Team by Sales Volume in the Capital Region by the Wall Street Journal and Real Trends for 2021, and have been the #1 sales team company-wide at TTR Sotheby's International Realty for 2020, 2021, 2022 (YTD).

In addition to their expertise in the local real estate market, the HEIDER team is also renowned for their innovative marketing strategies and unparalleled value-add services. They have a growing audience of over 3.5 million followers on social media platforms and are widely considered as the #1 followed real estate practice group in the world. The team's exceptional marketing acumen and use of cutting-edge technologies have enabled them to consistently secure top dollar for their clients' properties and to provide unparalleled exposure for their listings.

The HEIDER team's commitment to client satisfaction does not end at the closing table. They are always available to assist clients long after the deal is done, providing ongoing support and guidance to ensure that the transition into the new property is as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Beyond their professional pursuits, the HEIDER team is also deeply committed to giving back to the community. Daniel is personally invested in the city he loves and actively supports a variety of local and national causes, including the National Symphony Orchestra, N Street Village, SMYAL, DC Central Kitchen, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, and many others.

