Natural Gas Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs Provided by Procurement Resource

The latest report titled natural gas production cost report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Natural Gas.
Report Features Details
Product Name - Natural Gas
Currency - US$ (Data can also be provided in local currency)
Customization Scope - The report can be customized as per the requirements of the customer
Post-Sale Analyst Support - 360-degree analyst support after report delivery
Segments Covered
Manufacturing Process: Process Flow, Material Flow, Material Balance
Raw Material and Product/s Specifications: Raw Material Consumption, Product and Co-Product Generation, Capital Investment
Land and Site Cost: Offsites/Civil Works, Equipment Cost, Auxiliary Equipment Cost, Contingency, Engineering and Consulting Charges, Working Capital
Variable Cost: Raw Material, Utilities
Fixed Cost: Labor Requirement & Wages, Overhead Expenses, Maintenance Charges
Financing Costs: Interest on Working Capital, Interest on Loans
Depreciation Charges
General Sales and Admin Costs
Production Cost Summary
Pricing and purchase options
Basic: US$ 1499
Premium: US$ 2999
Enterprise: US$ 4799
Procurement Resource study is based on the latest prices and other economic data available. It also offers additional analysis of the report with detailed breakdown of all cost components (capital investment details, production cost details, economics for another plant location, dynamic cost model). In addition, the report incorporates the manufacturing process with detailed process and material flow, capital investment, operating costs along with financial expenses and depreciation charges.
Procurement Resource’s detailed report describes the stepwise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. Furthermore, the study assesses the latest developments within the industry that might influence Natural Gas production cost, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and investments.
Procurement Resource Assessment of Natural Gas Production Process:
1. Natural Gas Production From Extraction Using the Natural Gas Wells: This process provides a detailed economics of the natural gas production/extraction from the natural gas wells. During the process, the initial step is perforating, and drilling of the well that extends about a mile into the surface of the earth and the gas is trapped inside steel cases and pipes. Next, the fracking fluid creates new fractures in the nearby rocks, which enables the floating of the natural gas. From the surface, this floating gas gets transferred after being collected and processed. At last, it gets transported to nearby tanks and stored.
Request Free Sample - https://www.procurementresource.com/cost-analysis/natural-gas-industrial-production-through-extraction-from-the-natural-gas-wells/requestsample
Product Definition:
Natural Gas is a fossil fuel that appears to be a colourless gaseous mix comprising hydrocarbons and gases such as nitrogen, methane, and carbon dioxide. It is used as an energy source that is formed over millions of years when the remains of plants and animals go through pressure and heat under the thick layers on the surface of the earth, turning it into natural gas. It is a highly flammable gas with few impurities, lower chemical complexity, and produces less carbon dioxide after combustion.
Market Drivers:
The demand for natural gas is being fuelled by its extensive use in electricity generation and other household applications of heating and cooking, which is accelerating its market growth. Furthermore, it finds application as a fuel for many vehicles, which drives its market demand further. Additionally, it is used in the production of fertilizers, plastics, as well as dyes as a chemical feedstock that furthers the industrial demand for the commodity. Also, due to its properties of being inexpensive and reliable, it is widely popular, making it an ideal choice for consumers. Besides these main applications, it is also used to make fertilizer for ethanol to make methane for hydrogen and the production of many everyday products that further its market's expansion.
Key Questions Answered in the Natural Gas Production Cost Report:
What are the key drivers propelling the Natural Gas market?
What are the various processes used for Natural Gas production?
What are the raw materials required to produce Natural Gas?
What are the different operations units involved in the production of Natural Gas?
What are the manpower and utility requirements in the production process of Natural Gas?
What are the various costs engaged in the production of Natural Gas?
What are the construction costs involved in setting up a Natural Gas production facility?
What are the working capital requirements?
What is the process of raw material procurement for Natural Gas production?
What is the time frame for Natural Gas plant start-up?
What is the pricing mechanism of Natural Gas?
