Governor Abbott Reappoints Rodriguez, Smith To Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority

TEXAS, February 3 - February 3, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Miguel “Mike” Rodriguez and Patrick “Dean” Smith to the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Authority assesses the scope of motor vehicle crime in Texas and supports a statewide law enforcement network through grants, auto theft reduction initiatives, education, and public awareness.

Miguel “Mike” Rodriguez of Laredo is assistant chief of police for the Laredo Police Department. He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Texas Police Chiefs Association. Rodriguez received a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Texas A&M International University.

Patrick "Dean" Smith of North Richland Hills is manager of special investigations for the Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Company. He is a member of the International Association of Special Investigations Units and a former member of the Texas Association of Vehicle Theft Investigators. Smith received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business from Tarleton State University.