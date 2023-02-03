Governor Abbott Reappoints Richards, Thompson To Manufactured Housing Board

TEXAS, February 3 - February 3, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Ronald M. “Ronnie” Richards and Keith C. Thompson to the Manufactured Housing Board for terms set to expire January 31, 2029. The Board regulates the manufactured housing industry in Texas.

Ronald M. “Ronnie” Richards of Clear Lake Shores is the founder of Butler’s Courtyard, a wedding and reception venue in League City’s Historic District. He retired after a 45-year career as vice president of marketing for American Homestar Corporation. He serves as a director of the Clear Lake Shores Economic Development Corporation, executive director of Kemah Community Development Corporation, a member of the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership, and past president of the League City Historical Society. Richards received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Houston.

Keith C. Thompson of Lubbock is an attorney and principal at the Law Office of Keith C. Thompson, PC. His practice focuses on both transactions and litigation involving business, commercial, and real estate matters. Thompson received a Bachelor of Business Administration from California State University, a Master of Business Administration from Texas Tech University Rawls College of Business, and a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University School of Law.