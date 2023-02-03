Submit Release
News Search

There were 917 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,775 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Reappoints Richards, Thompson To Manufactured Housing Board

TEXAS, February 3 - February 3, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Ronald M. “Ronnie” Richards and Keith C. Thompson to the Manufactured Housing Board for terms set to expire January 31, 2029. The Board regulates the manufactured housing industry in Texas.

Ronald M. “Ronnie” Richards of Clear Lake Shores is the founder of Butler’s Courtyard, a wedding and reception venue in League City’s Historic District. He retired after a 45-year career as vice president of marketing for American Homestar Corporation. He serves as a director of the Clear Lake Shores Economic Development Corporation, executive director of Kemah Community Development Corporation, a member of the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership, and past president of the League City Historical Society. Richards received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Houston.

Keith C. Thompson of Lubbock is an attorney and principal at the Law Office of Keith C. Thompson, PC. His practice focuses on both transactions and litigation involving business, commercial, and real estate matters. Thompson received a Bachelor of Business Administration from California State University, a Master of Business Administration from Texas Tech University Rawls College of Business, and a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University School of Law.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Reappoints Richards, Thompson To Manufactured Housing Board

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.