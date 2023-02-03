Governor Abbott Proclaims February 2023 As Black History Month In Texas

TEXAS, February 3 - February 3, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Proclamation

Taken in its totality, American history can be read as the incremental fulfillment of the promises set forth in our founding documents, foremost among which are the inalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. This arc has no doubt been long, but it has always bent toward justice, truth, and virtue. Marching toward a more perfect union, the American people have always sought to bring the ideals upon which our nation was founded into being, and as a result, we now live in an open, tolerant, and inclusive society. America strives to be a nation in which people of all creeds, colors, and classes can find their place, make their way, and achieve the great American Dream.

In particular, Black Americans have shaped virtually every aspect of public life, and their contributions have helped build the nation we know and love. Through poems and prose, renowned Black writers such as Langston Hughes and Toni Morrison put into words the seemingly inexpressible and eloquently captured the spirit of their respective eras. Black musicians such as Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong blazed new artistic trails and captivated audiences throughout the United States. Brilliant mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Mary Jackson, and Dorothy Vaughan lent their incredible insights to NASA and by so doing helped achieve victory in the Space Race. Inventors George Washington Carver and Garrett Morgan helped usher in the modern age, and many of their inventions remain prominent features of our infrastructure and daily life.

Additionally, Black leaders have served the greater good at every level of government and in every branch—from the halls of Congress to the seats of the Supreme Court and the presidency of the United States. Moreover, luminary men and women of color have guided American thought and brought about meaningful progress on a sweeping scale. Figures such as Frederick Douglass, W.E.B. DuBois, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., loom large in our collective consciousness to this day, and each of these men brought our people closer to the ideals to which our founders aspired.

Each year, Black History Month provides an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of African Americans past and present. To this end, civic groups and government entities have long labored in common cause to shed light on Black history during the month of February through awareness campaigns, educational initiatives, and public ceremonies.

At this time, I encourage all Texans to learn more about Black history, to celebrate the many accomplishments of Black Americans, and to recommit to the values of tolerance and equality. This month and hereafter, we must celebrate our rich diversity while reinforcing the bonds that unite us and embracing the cherished ideals that define our people.

Therefore, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, do hereby proclaim February 2023 to be Black History Month in Texas and urge the appropriate recognition whereof.

In official recognition whereof,

I hereby affix my signature, this the

13th day of January, 2023.

GREG ABBOTT

Governor of Texas

