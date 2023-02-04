GOV’T CONGRATULATES SOLOMON WATER AND PARTNERS ON WATER TREATMENT PLANT PROJECT

Dignitaries and Guests at the groundbreaking ceremony

Mrs. Gloria Hong of the Solomon Water Board of Directors

Deputy Secretary Daniel Rove of the Ministry of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification

The Solomon Islands Government today congratulates Solomon Water together with its partners – the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the World Bank and members of the Kongulai Community in a ground-breaking ceremony which marked the beginning of the project’s construction phase.

The project will provide better access to safe water and improve sanitation in urban areas and help the government and Solomon Water address project environmental and social safeguard issues. It will also prioritize best practices for water utility institutional strengthening.

The ground-breaking ceremony is an important step toward safer, more reliable water for families and businesses across Honiara.

The new pumping facility will have the capacity to treat 15 megalitres of water per day using clarifiers, filtration, and disinfection. The new facility will require extensive earthworks before construction commences and will have raw and treated water pump stations. The plant will ensure that the water supplied to residents and businesses meets or exceeds international drinking water standards and World Health Organization standards for drinking water quality.

“This is a major milestone for the Solomon Water and our beloved nation as a whole. As our population continue to grow so will the demand of our people for the services that Solomon Water provides,” said Daniel Rove, Deputy Secretary for the Ministry of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification.

Rove added that this milestone project is a testament of the Government and Solomon Water together with stakeholders’ commitment to provide safe water for a healthy nation.

Solomon Water has funded the design, housing relocations and land acquisition component at about SB$15 million.

“I must commend the Chairman of Solomon Water Board and board members, CEO of Solomon Water and staff for this remarkable achievement. I congratulate you on your efforts and commitment to providing services to our people in Honiara,” Mr Rove said.

The SI$130 million project is being funded by the ADB, the World Bank, the Global Environment Facility, and the European Union.

The contract for the construction of the project was awarded to REAN PCS Joint Venture. This joint venture will bring together the expertise of Rean Watertech, a water company specializing in delivering water and wastewater projects, and P.C. Snehal Construction Pvt. Ltd, an engineering and infrastructure company with over forty years of experience.

ENDS///