SM Share Management AG Announces World's Largest Sapphire to Be Unveiled in UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2023) - SM Share Management AG has announced plans to bring the world's largest sapphire, the Priceless Sapphire, to Dubai this spring. The 90.3 kilogram, 451,000-carat gem entered the Guinness Book of World Records in 2022.

The sapphire was found in 2019 in the Manandzari region of Madagascar. It is now at the Institute for the Protection of Cultural Heritage of Slovenia.

Before the official display, which will take place in the spring, a business meeting will be held in February at which leading businessmen and investors in Dubai will assess the possibilities of monetizing the gem. The event will be held on February 8 at 11 a.m. at Richman House Business Center (Opus by Omniyat Building, Busines Bay). Admission for business people and press is free.

"The world's biggest sapphire is going to the world's most expensive city," Leon Pogelshek, founder of SM Share Management AG and an art connoisseur, explains the choice of the venue. "We want to showcase the potential of the Priceless, a unique natural sapphire."

At the event, the owner of the sapphire will tell the history of the stone, interesting facts about it and hold a series of meetings with potential partners. Also, the participants will discuss options for monetization of the stone.

