Submit Release
News Search

There were 924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,848 in the last 365 days.

Council President Glass to Hold Media Availability on Monday, Feb. 6 at 11:30 a.m. to Discuss Economic Development, Transportation and other Council Matters 

MARYLAND, March 2 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 3, 2023

On Monday, February 6 at 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass will hold a media availability to discuss various Council matters. 

The Council President will highlight forthcoming economic development plans and items on the Council’s agenda, including the Council’s new rules of procedure and expanded transparency initiatives. Glass will also discuss county transportation priorities.  

The Council president’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media.   

Release ID: 23-029
Media Contact: Lucia Jimenez 240-777-7832
Categories: Evan Glass

You just read:

Council President Glass to Hold Media Availability on Monday, Feb. 6 at 11:30 a.m. to Discuss Economic Development, Transportation and other Council Matters 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.