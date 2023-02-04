Council President Glass to Hold Media Availability on Monday, Feb. 6 at 11:30 a.m. to Discuss Economic Development, Transportation and other Council Matters 

MARYLAND, March 2 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 3, 2023

On Monday, February 6 at 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass will hold a media availability to discuss various Council matters.

The Council President will highlight forthcoming economic development plans and items on the Council’s agenda, including the Council’s new rules of procedure and expanded transparency initiatives. Glass will also discuss county transportation priorities.

The Council president’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media.