Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Fear) of an Establishment Offense: 1900 Block of 18th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Fear) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, February 2, 2023, in the 1900 block of 18th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:22 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect threatened the victim and demanded money. The suspect then took the cash register and fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/8JnaSDtHCVk

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

