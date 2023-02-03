Mayor Wu Announces Members of Steering Committee to Advise on Reforms to Article 80 Development Review Process

Mayor Michelle Wu announced today the members of a steering committee of real estate and civic leaders to advise on reforms to Article 80 of the Boston Zoning Code being undertaken by the Mayor’s Office and the Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA). She announced her intention to create the committee during her State of the City speech last week as one piece of a comprehensive set of reforms to improve the planning and development process so Boston can meet its housing and economic growth needs.

Article 80 refers to a section of the Boston Zoning Code adopted in 1996 to establish a more extensive review process for development proposals of more than 20,000 square feet or more than 15 dwelling units. Mayor Wu is undertaking the first comprehensive review of the process after nearly three decades to ensure greater predictability and consistency.

“I’m grateful to these leaders for lending their expertise and working with us to improve our processes,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “From reforming planning and updating our zoning code, to streamlining development review and strengthening compliance, we are taking action to set Boston on a course for sustainable growth so all our communities are included in the city’s opportunities.”

“Working with this group will be integral to comprehensively reforming planning and development in our communities,” said Chief of Planning Arthur Jemison. “I am confident that those selected will bring a unique perspective and help the BPDA reform this process in a way that improves the process and delivers more resilient, affordable, and equitable development across the city.”

The steering committee will include: