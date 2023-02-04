Young Numismatist Promotes Coin Collection To Their Generation

CoinHub is an online coin shop for coin collectors and enthusiasts. Collectors can sell and purchase their collections on CoinHub's website. CoinHub is based in Cincinnati, Ohio. It is the internet's most prominent social profile of coin collectors. CoinHub was founded by 22-year-old Blake Alma when he was 19. Before being a social media personality, Blake was a television host, radio host, award-winning writer, and author.

CoinHub was founded by 22-year-old Blake Alma when he was 19. Before being a social media personality, Blake was a television host, radio host, award-winning writer, and author. He has made it his mission to spread knowledge about the value of Numismatics among the people of his generation. This led to the creation of CoinHub.

“My generation has no knowledge of the value of Numismatics, AND IT IS simply MY JOB TO CHANGE THAT!” – Blake Alma, Founder, CoinHub

Blake Alma is an award-winning writer, television personality, radio host, published author, and social media personality. He is the founder of CoinHub, with a TikTok and Instagram following of over 1,300,000 fans. Before becoming a numismatist, he was the editor-in-chief at Survivalist Daily. He hosted and produced The Outdoorsman's Art Radio Show and The Outdoor Experience on the Hunt Channel. His most acclaimed accomplishment was once being the youngest outdoor personality on television. Recently, Blake has used his social media following frequently to promote his coin collection and Christian faith.

"Taking Coin Collecting to a New Generation” – Blake Alma, Founder, CoinHub

Blake Alma founded CoinHub in January 2020. Blake, under the inspiration of his mother, created a TikTok and Instagram page titling it CoinHub. Blake has produced dozens of videos regarding modern U.S. coin errors and their values. Within his first month, Blake accumulated more than 20,000 followers and 2 million video views on TikTok.

In August 2020, Blake posted a video about a Coca-Cola bottle cap coin produced in Fiji. The video got more than 250,000 views and tripled his follow count to 60,000. By October, CoinHub garnered more than 300,000 followers and 75 million video views on TikTok. In June 2022, Blake signed a partnership deal with WhatNot Inc to promote WhatNot's new coin auctioning platform. As of now, CoinHub has more than 1.2 million followers and 200 million video views. CoinHub currently has more than 850,000 followers on TikTok, 375,000 followers on Instagram, and more than 50,000 followers on Facebook.

