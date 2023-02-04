Submit Release
China Keli Announces Resignation of Director

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2023) - China Keli Electric Company Ltd. ZKL (the "Company" or "China Keli") announces today that Steven Cochrane has stepped down as a director of the Company.

"On behalf of the Company, we thank Steven for his contributions, and wish him and his family all the best in the future," said Philip Lo, CEO of the Company.

About China Keli

China Keli is currently without an active business and is listed on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD.

Philip Lo, Chief Executive Officer
Tel. No.: (852) 5138 1632
Email: philip3336@126.com

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

