Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against RYVYL, and Invivyd and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

RYVYL Inc. RVYL

Class Period: Pursuant to the January 29, 2021 public offering and/or January 29, 2021 - January 20, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 3, 2023

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would restate certain financials; (2) the Company's internal controls were inadequate; (3) the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues; and (4) as a result, the registration statement was materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Invivyd, Inc. IVVD

Class Period: November 29, 2021 - December 14, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 3, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the published epitope mapping, structural studies, and sequence analyses which defendants had used to claim ADG20 was effective against the Omicron variant were insufficient, unreliable, and inadequate to make claims of effectiveness of ADG20 against Omicron; (2) that defendants' claims regarding ADG20's efficacy against Omicron lacked a reasonable factual basis; and (3) ADG20 was over 300 times less effective against the Omicron variant as compared to its effectiveness against previous variants.

