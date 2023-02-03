Mikhail Mishustin takes part in the Digital Almaty 2023 International Forum

RUSSIA, February 3 - The Prime Minister spoke at a plenary session of the Fifth Digital Almaty International Forum: Digital Partnership in a New Reality and took part in the Digital Almaty Award ceremony.

Before the plenary session, Mikhail Mishustin, together with heads of delegations attending the forum, toured the digital projects exhibition.

The annual Digital Almaty International Forum is the most ambitious innovative technological event in the CIS, involving representatives of business communities, international experts, the IT community, state agencies and the media.

The forum’s aim is to facilitate dialogue at the global and regional levels and to exchange experience in the sphere of digital transformation.

Excerpts from the transcript:



Mikhail Mishustin: Colleagues, friends,

First of all, I would like to thank hospitable Kazakhstan as well as Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alikhan Smailov personally for the brilliant organisation of the now traditional forum Digital Almaty.

We have all already toured the exhibits, seen bright-eyed young people, and looked at technological solutions in diverse areas, from public administration to games. And it is great! Already 30,000+ people have taken part in this forum.

Every year, this forum kicks off meetings with heads of government of EAEU member and observer states, and provides an opportunity to frankly discuss integration processes in the digital sphere among other things.

On 1 January, Russia assumed the chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union’s governing bodies. In his message to his EAEU colleagues, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin stressed that one of the most important strategic priorities for joint work should be developing the technological potential of the union members and achieving true independence and self-sufficiency in this area. Together we need to join forces to create and implement advanced scientific and technical solutions in the leading sectors of our economies.

Digital technologies are global. And electronic services and financial flows know no state borders. Almost all the speakers talked about this.

Transnational corporations are absolutely free to collect information about people and companies. Data are the oil, gold and platinum of the 21st century for them. They create expanded user profiles based on data. That said, the Eurasian Economic Commission is still debating whether entering the VIN number of a commercial vehicle into a common union database can pose a threat to the national sovereignty of the five member states. This is nonsense.

For many years, we have been trying to reach an agreement on the recognition of digital signature (our colleagues said so today) or the launch of a common register of legal entities.

The active development of e-commerce in our countries has caused discrepancies in tax regulation: we have been dealing with this for two years. Of course, all this seriously hinders the strengthening of economic ties within the EAEU.

Moreover, open registries and basic solutions in all countries make it possible to find this information. It just needs to be properly integrated and appropriate digital services should be built on its basis.

Even the useful mobile app Travelling Covid-19 Free, which Mr Pashinyan spoke about at length today, did not immediately gain support. Its rollout was accompanied by a great deal of discussion with individual partners and colleagues. I believe, though, that it is simply obvious what it was created for and what the principles of its operation are.

We launched it in test mode, first for two countries. Then we launched it in three countries. Eventually, all of the five EAEU member states joined in, as well as Moldova, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. By the end of last year, the number of users had already exceeded one and a half million, and 5 million PCR tests had been downloaded. Of course, we should use it at absolutely every opportunity and should further develop it to address the most important issue – the movement of the workforce. This is the idea of our union.

I would also like to note that last October in Manila, the developer of this service, the Eurasian Development Bank’s Fund for Digital Initiatives, received an award from the Association of Development Institutions in Asia and the Pacific. Such a product not only enabled normal air service to resume, but, more importantly, reduced the risks of spreading infection. This is a great example of what we can achieve when we implement digital solutions together and quickly.

The introduction of the mobile application Travelling Covid-19 Free has not infringed on the sovereignty of any of the EAEU countries, which was already evident when the idea was conceived. Although some colleagues did initially voice such concerns. Moreover, in creating the app, a unique architecture was developed that makes it possible to avoid providing personal data during the cross-border exchange of information, which is very important.

The certified medical laboratories of our states, where PCR testing is available, followed the same requirements and protocols. And they used one digital system, which provided the service for submitting test results.

A common platform solution with integrated national segments creates a barrier-free environment for the free movement of goods, services, capital and labour. And, of course, we should not stop there. I absolutely support what Mr Pashinyan said: think about how to use this application further.

The new mobile application Work in the EAEU is also based on this principle. The Russian database, with information on several hundred thousand vacancies, is also connected to it. Just the other day, as Mr Pashinyan said, Armenia joined the service. We expect that other partners will also take part in it.

The application is designed to become a modern platform for the common labour market. Today it is in demand, especially given increased migration processes between our countries. Friends, we should start simple and then move on to the complex. As we talk about artificial intelligence, new technologies and complex data, we must harmonise our basic systems. I think this is very important.

More to be posted soon...